Maher: Clown and Country

Why Recall Newsom? When running for Governor he said he would end the train to nowhere, the $100 billion scam and grift by unions, greedy corporations and special interests. Once in office, he approved tens of billions more for the scam—so his friends and donors could profit. It is sad when a liberal comedian like Bill Maher speaks the truth while the Governor lies. “Then Maher pivoted to California’s wayward efforts to build a high-speed rail system. “We’re six billion in the hole just trying to finish the track connecting the vital hubs of Bakersfield and Merced,” Maher joked. “One small step for nobody, one giant leap if you’re a raisin.” California’s much-maligned high-speed rail effort was touted as a moonshot project under Gov. Jerry Brown’s tenure at the helm of the Golden State. Upon taking office in 2018, Gov. Gavin Newsom reined in the project – limiting a once-statewide rail system to the San Joaquin Valley alone. “ The Biden Administration, via the $1.9 trillion buyout of America, includes money for the train to nowhere—so his people can get a cut of the scam.

Clown & Country

Bill Maher, HBO, The Sun, 3/15/21

Comedian Bill Maher, on his weekly HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher, tackled the growing distance between China and the United States.

One point of contention? High-speed rail.

In a monologue about China’s industrialized progress – in spite of human rights abuses – Maher noted that the country had built thousands of miles of rail for high-speed trains.

“In China alone, they have 40,000 kilometers of high-speed rail,” Maher said during Saturday’s show. “America has… none.”

Then Maher pivoted to California’s wayward efforts to build a high-speed rail system.

“We’re six billion in the hole just trying to finish the track connecting the vital hubs of Bakersfield and Merced,” Maher joked.

“One small step for nobody, one giant leap if you’re a raisin.”

California’s much-maligned high-speed rail effort was touted as a moonshot project under Gov. Jerry Brown’s tenure at the helm of the Golden State.

Upon taking office in 2018, Gov. Gavin Newsom reined in the project – limiting a once-statewide rail system to the San Joaquin Valley alone.

Recently, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer reiterated their support for the multi-billion-dollar project.

The vast bulk of high-speed rail construction jobs are based in Fresno. The California High-Speed Rail Authority – and a number of its senior executive jobs – are headquartered in San Jose.

Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) stuck up for his hometown on Twitter following the lampooning:

Assemblymember Gray

@AdamGrayCA

@billmaher couldn’t agree more & glad Merced made your show. Unlike LA & SF where nothing is built (ex: solar) the #SJvalley builds & grows. Maybe b/c my constituents aren’t obsessed w/ cancel culture & elitist ideas? Come visit; you might realize how vital we are. BTW—I’m a Dem.

Bill Maher

@billmaher

Nothing ever moves in this impacted colon of a country. We see a problem and we ignore it, lie about it, fight about it. When China sees a problem, they fix it. They build a dam, we debate what to rename it. #SpoilerAlert #WeLost