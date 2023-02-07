By

Bill Maher is right—the WOKE revolution is the American version of the Communist Chinese Cultural Revolution. Worse, though Maher did not say it, we have already started the riots—like in the Summer of 2020—with almost no one punished—except for folks that defended themselves, because the police allowed the riots to continue. College campuses are telling students to turn in fellow students who have the wrong thoughts, use the wrong pro-noun or believe that the Constitution is real. Our elections have been questioned, Disney is openly promoting hatred and bigotry and the super rich Hollywood types love totalitarian government. All of this while the media defends fascism and government lies. The WOKE war is on us, it is time to say no to its goal of destruction of freedom.

Maher: The Similarities Between Today’s “Woke Revolution” And Mao’s Cultural Revolution

Posted By Ian Schwartz, Real Clear Politics, 2/4/23

‘Real Time’ host Bill Maher likened today’s “woke revolution” to the Chinese Cultural Revolution and spoke about how we have embraced the “re-education” policies under Chairman Mao in a monologue on Friday’s broadcast of his HBO show.



“If you’re part of today’s woke revolution, you need to study the part of revolutions where they spin out of control because the revolutionaries get so drunk on their own purifying elixir, they imagine they can reinvent the very nature of human beings,” Maher said.



“Yesterday, I asked ChatGPT, ‘Are there any similarities between today’s woke revolution and Chairman Mao’s Cultural Revolution of the 1960s’ and it wrote back, ‘How long do you have?'” Maher joked.

“Because, again, in China, we saw how a revolutionary thought he could do a page-one rewrite of humans,” he said. “Mao ordered his citizens to throw off the four olds – old thinking, old culture, old customs, and old habits. So, your whole life went in the garbage overnight. No biggie. And those who resisted were attacked by an army of purifiers called the Red Guard who went around the country putting dunce caps on people who didn’t take to being a new kind of mortal being. A lot of pointing and shaming went on. Oh, and about a million dead. And the only way to survive was to plead insanity for the crime of being insufficiently radical and then apologize and thank the State for the chance to see what a piece of shit you are, and of course, submit to re-education, or as we call it here in America, freshman orientation.”



“We do have our own Red Guard here, but they do their rampaging on Twitter,” Maher quipped.



“Good intentions can turn into the insane arrogance of thinking your revolution is so fucking awesome and your generation is so mind-bendingly improved that you have bequeathed the world with a new kind of human, you’re welcome,” Maher said.



“With communists, that human was no longer selfish,” Maher said. “In America today, that human is no longer born male or female. And obesity is not something that affects health. You can be healthy at any size. Really, we voted on it. A formerly serious magazine (The Atlantic) last year published with a straight face an article called ‘Separating Sports By Sex Doesn’t Make Sense.’ Yes, it does. Because, again, we haven’t reinvented homo sapiens since Crystal Pepsi came out.”



“I’ve spent 3 decades on T.V. mocking Republicans who said climate change was just a theory and now I have to deal with people who say you know what else is just a theory, biology?” Maher concluded.