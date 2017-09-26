By

We all know that Francis Scott Keyes wrote that Star Spangled Banner after watching the British—a major slave industry nation—tried to destroy Ft. McHenry. I guess everybody knows the origin of the National Anthem—except for guests on NBC, a practitioner of Fake News. Does this mean after we take down all the signs of the Confederacy, we need to take down symbols of the United States—like the White House, all flags on government buildings, no flag ceremonies at sporting events? Every Democrat needs to be asked if they think the National Anthem is racist. Some will say yes.

Mainstream Media Scream: NBC guest calls National Anthem ‘white supremacist’

by Paul Bedard, Washington Examiner, 9/25/17

Last week’s Mainstream Media Scream features the Trump-inspired debate over the National Anthem and NFL players taking a knee to protest it.

It came Sunday on Meet the Press during an exchange over President Trump’s comments between National Review editor Rich Lowry and Detroit Free Press editorial page editor Stephen Henderson:

Rich Lowry of National Review: “He’s not randomly attacking these players. He is attacking them because they’re kneeling during the national anthem. And the national anthem is not a white supremacist symbol. And the President has become-“

Stephen Henderson, Detroit Free Press: “Some of the words of the national anthem are white supremacist.”

Lowry: “You think the national anthem is racist?”

Henderson: “I think this is a country whose history is racist, whose history is steeped in white supremacy, and the anthem reflects that in its very words, in verses we don’t sing anymore.”

Media Research Center Vice President of Research Brent Baker explains our weekly pick: “Henderson well reflects the racial obsession of those given such prominence in the media, who see the bad in America before the good, and see everything through a racial prism. They have disdain for the millions, for whom Trump speaks, who are angry millionaire players would disrespect the national anthem of a nation which has provided such opportunities.”

Rating: Four out of five screams.