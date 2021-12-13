By

It is a good thing hat the mainstream media in California does not care about incompetence, lack of integrity, sexual adventures and a personality that laughs at everything with a cackle. VP Harris is lucky the media lots incompetence, socialism and totalitarianism. “The San Francisco Chronicle recently published a wide-ranging interview with the vice president, seemingly in an attempt to help her make a comeback. Unfortunately for Harris, it is doubtful that this puff piece will yield any fruit. The article focused on several areas of Harris’ vice presidency and the struggles she has botched dealt with during her first year in office. It also highlighted the nature of the media’s coverage of her performance in the White House. For starters, the article attempted to paint criticism of Harris as frivolous and petty. The author wrote.” Responsible for the illegal alien crisis, she has never visited the border—and the problem is worse. In no area of assignment has she succeeded—except to issue confused and misleading press releases and statement. The good news is that she is so bad that the Left will keep the demented Biden as President. That is good news for America—in eleven months we will make major corrections to the fraud of 2020.

Major California Paper Attempts to Run Damage Control for Kamala Harris

By Jeff Charles, RedState, 12/12/21

In case you haven’t noticed, Vice President Kamala Harris, AKA Black Hillary, has a serious image problem. Right now, her approval ratings look worse than Rep. Jerry Nadler in a string bikini and it does not appear that anyone – including herself – knows how to turn things around. But this does not mean they aren’t trying.

The San Francisco Chronicle recently published a wide-ranging interview with the vice president, seemingly in an attempt to help her make a comeback. Unfortunately for Harris, it is doubtful that this puff piece will yield any fruit.

The article focused on several areas of Harris’ vice presidency and the struggles she has botched dealt with during her first year in office. It also highlighted the nature of the media’s coverage of her performance in the White House.

For starters, the article attempted to paint criticism of Harris as frivolous and petty. The author wrote:

Her aides and allies decry media coverage they see as overly focused on the trivial or manufactured scandals. Those defenders have gotten ammunition out of stories like a recent newsletter that analyzed her preference for wired headphones over Bluetooth, which poses a security risk.

That story followed another alleging awkwardness with onetime political rival Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg by quoting a body language expert, a firestorm over a mask-muffled comment in France that was twisted by conservative media as an attempt at a French accent and scrutiny of her purchase of high-end cookware while in the country.

The vice president referred to the headlines as “ridiculous” and lambasted conservatives for even discussing these matters. “Oh, how about, ‘She’s going to buy a pot on her way to the airport,’” she told the Chronicle, “after a very significant and highly successful bilateral meeting in France on issues that are about national security, on issues that are about climate, on issues that are about what we are doing in terms of international norms and rules on everything from cyber to space. Come on.”

However, the article does give a brief mention of the real issues she is being criticized for, noting the recent departures of two high-profile staffers and reports of Harris’ flawed managerial style. When asked about the resignations, Harris dodged the question saying, “I love Symone, and I can’t wait to see what she will do next” during a conversation with reporters in North Carolina.

The vice president also weighed in on maternal health, which she indicated was a dire and pressing issue as the Supreme Court considers upholding a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. She stated that women would “struggle to access lifesaving procedures or turn to unsanctioned ones,” according to the Chronicle.

“I don’t mean to sound alarmist, I mean this: Women will die,” she said. It wasn’t the first time she had delivered the line, but this time it had behind it the weight of the first woman in the White House, one who made a name fighting the confirmation of the justices who now may roll back abortion rights.

The article also touted her commitment to holding “events with women of color” and visiting their businesses.

“People call it symbolism, they call it representation, but it’s more than that, right?” Harris said. “I judge myself based on, ‘and then, what do you do when you are there?’ … It’s about a perspective, having the position, and the power to then integrate that into policy priorities and then actually having it take hold.”

The author also acknowledged Harris’ struggle to deal with the migrant crisis and noted that her team tried to distance her from the border situation. “The vice president is not doing the border,” spokesperson Symone Sanders told reporters in March.

The author also spoke with at least one high-profile Democrat who came to Harris’ aid. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), a longtime friend of Harris blamed the press’ coverage because it supposedly “takes away from how effective she is being as vice president.” She continued:

“I don’t think any other vice president would have these types of articles, I mean ridiculous stuff, the earphones she uses. … It shows you the scrutiny that they have her under, and it makes me concerned about all the other issues that the press is reporting on, the kind of reporting that I think takes away from really the focus on what she is doing as vice president for the country.”

Unfortunately for Harris, not even the puffiest of pieces can help her salvage her rotting approval ratings. The fact of the matter is that nobody seems to like her. She has shown that she is not capable of being a leader who can get things done. While the Democrats would like us to believe her critics are motivated by racism and sexism, nobody is buying it. It appears the left is going to have to figure out another way to deal with its Kamala Harris problem.