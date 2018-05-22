By

How do you stop the bullies on campus, the professors that hate students and freedom? The Administrators that refuse to stand up to bigots and haters—how do we bring them down and return sanity to the system? Only one way—squeeze the schools for money. Stop donating to your favorite school, stop funding your alma mater—that considers you a racist, bigot and do not deserve free speech—just continue giving your money to finance the second coming of Moscow and Havana. “In a letter to University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler, the donor, who came from the class of 1962, wrote: I believe the treatment of Ben Shapiro was clearly a case of discrimination. It was not discrimination by race or gender. It was more damaging than that. You have discriminated against the free dissemination of ideas. The question then becomes why you discriminate against conservative thought. My simple theory is that the administration and faculty of our major bodies of higher education are fearful. They are fearful that once people like Ben Shapiro speak about their conservative ideas, the students will begin to understand a simple fact. It is the fact that they have been exposed to only one way of thinking and thus will be furious over having spent so much time and money only to find out that they have been essentially brainwashed.” Does anyone thing the Sanderista’s are going to donate for a new building, a wing of the hospital or for endowments? Let the Administrators understand they are protecting the evil that causes riots, high taxes and bigotry in America. Making it easy for Pocahontas to get on campus and stop Ben Shapiro from speaking shows the totalitarian nature of the modern campus. End the discrimination, bring back free speech—by stopping donations to the college of your choice. Major Donor Pulls Funding From University Of Minnesota For Discriminating Against Ben Shapiro

By Hank Berrien, Daily Wire, 5/22/18



After the shabby treatment the University of Minnesota doled out to Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro in February, relegating him to speaking off-campus rather than on the main campus despite the fact that they had easily found space on campus for arch-leftist Senator Elizabeth Warren and home state leftist Senator Al Franken, a major donor to the university has pulled their funding and shifted to partnering with Young Americans for Freedom—the chapter affiliate of Young America’s Foundation, which had sponsored Shapiro’s speech.

In a letter to University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler, the donor, who came from the class of 1962, wrote:

I believe the treatment of Ben Shapiro was clearly a case of discrimination. It was not discrimination by race or gender. It was more damaging than that. You have discriminated against the free dissemination of ideas.

The question then becomes why you discriminate against conservative thought. My simple theory is that the administration and faculty of our major bodies of higher education are fearful. They are fearful that once people like Ben Shapiro speak about their conservative ideas, the students will begin to understand a simple fact. It is the fact that they have been exposed to only one way of thinking and thus will be furious over having spent so much time and money only to find out that they have been essentially brainwashed.

Because of this, I have decided to give my annual contribution for scholarship at the U of M to the Young Americans for Freedom.

The donor concluded the letter, “An excellent example of how much damage you have done; I am not signing my name for fear of political retaliation.”

Young America’s Foundation spokesman Spencer Brown stated,

We applaud this patriotic American’s decision to withhold support from an institution that undermines and discriminates against conservatives. Such a decision is an important first step in giving students a full, ideologically diverse education that includes conservative ideas. It’s a tragedy that this once-proud alumnus of the University of Minnesota has been abandoned by his alma mater. With the meaningful support of individuals such as the author of this letter, Young America’s Foundation is able to continue the vital work of holding schools accountable, including through YAF’s First Amendment lawsuit against the University of California, Berkeley.