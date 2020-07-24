Major League Baseball Endorses Marxism, Hate and End of Free Speech

By

I might watch the Russians or Chinese participate in the Olympics—it is a world event. I will never watch another major league baseball game—the MLB folks have endorsed Marxism, racist, hate and despise the freedoms of our nation. Glad to see a single pitcher for the San Fran Giants refuse to turn communist on us. If these players like Marxism so much, why don’t they turn over their salary, except for say, $40,000 a year, to the BLM Marxist movement, the racist of the Democrat Party, like AOC. If they are attached they should not be allowed to call the police. Plus, white players need to leave the field because, per BLM, they get to play not because they are good, but because they are white. That is what taking a knee means today. ““I’m a Christian, like I said, and I just can’t get on board with a couple of things that I have read about Black Lives Matter. How they lean toward Marxism and they’ve said some negative things about the nuclear family. I just can’t get on board with that,” Coonrod explained to the media, according to the same NBC Sports report. He also said that he “can’t kneel before anything besides God.” Honestly, this takes a hell of a lot of bravery on the part of Coonrod. No matter what you think about the national anthem debate, choosing to stand for your beliefs and doing it alone requires a lot of courage.” Too bad, his fellow players have proven themselves to be haters I would rather watch a rerun of a Seinfeld show instead of a Dodger/Giant as they kneel in support of totalitarianism.

San Francisco Giants Pitcher Sam Coonrod Refuses To Kneel During The National Anthem, Cites His Christian Faith

David Hookstead Daily Caller, 7/24/20

San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod refused to kneel during the national anthem Thursday night against the Dodgers.

According to NBC Sports, members of the Giants took a knee during the national anthem, and Coonrod didn’t join them. Every member of both teams also kneeled before the anthem. The pitcher also didn’t participate in that action. The reason why? His Christian faith.

“I’m a Christian, like I said, and I just can’t get on board with a couple of things that I have read about Black Lives Matter. How they lean toward Marxism and they’ve said some negative things about the nuclear family. I just can’t get on board with that,” Coonrod explained to the media, according to the same NBC Sports report.

He also said that he “can’t kneel before anything besides God.”

Honestly, this takes a hell of a lot of bravery on the part of Coonrod. No matter what you think about the national anthem debate, choosing to stand for your beliefs and doing it alone requires a lot of courage.

Every single player took a knee before the anthem and many didn’t stand while it was played. Coonrod didn’t take a knee for either.

In 2020, I can’t think of many more courageous acts in the arena of sports than standing by your beliefs and doing it by yourself.

It’s worth noting, that every single player on the Yankees and Nationals also took a knee prior to the anthem Thursday night.

It wasn’t at all an isolated incident.