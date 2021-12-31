By

Making it right in California/ by Rico Lagattuta

Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 1/1/22

What went wrong for the Democrats in Virginia? Covid 19. Throughout the Governor campaign, the Democrats continued their rhetoric of “sell the sizzle, not the steak”! Unfortunately for them, Covid 19 intervened.

The blame game started within minutes of the announcement that Youngkin, the Republican won the election. Only this time the Democrats were blaming each other; Joe Biden, Senator Joe Manchin of W. Virginia, Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and others. The Hollywood elite, Cher for example, blamed the uninformed voters (I believe Cher referred to them as stupid, unappreciated voters) for the loss of the Governor’s office. In truth, the only two “blames” were Covid 19 and suburban moms.

The people of California need to mimic the people of Virginia before the next election cycle in 2022.The people of California need to begin to “pay attention.” Stop buying into the sizzle of any candidate, institution or political party and start looking at the steak.

Because of Covid-19, many working moms began to work from home. Because of Covid-19, many school children began to Tela school or distance learn instead of attending the brick and mortar school they normally attended. Because moms and children were in close quarters, the moms in Virginia began to pay more attention to what their children were learning under this new education venue. Stay at home moms too began pay attention to what their children were learning in their stay at home classroom. The children were home in a supposed school environment so there was more interaction between child and parent. Suddenly, all the cherished buzz words and sizzle did not resonate with the moms. They were appalled by the questions their children were asking and from what they witnessed their children were subjected to from their Tela classroom.

The Virginia suburbanites did buy into the sizzle but they were now beginning to come to grips with fact that they were the steak. Parents were for the first time beginning to understand what was being taught to their children. The sizzle: Everyone is equal! The steak: Blacks are more equal than whites. The sizzle: Racism is not good! The steak: White people are racist! The sizzle: Everyone deserves an equal education. The steak: Black children deserve more funding and more grade allowance to they will be equal to white children.

And if all the sizzle and steak were not enough, the children were being taught that black children needed more because their ancestors were cotton picking slaves who never had an opportunity to the good life so they could pass their riches down to their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren like white people did. Let’s not teach the children that slavery ended over 100 plus years ago. Let’s not teach the children that although blacks were discriminated against for a long time but since the 1960 laws were passed to protect against racial discrimination. These were laws passed by white politicians. True, it took years to finally get people to stop looking at each other by their skin color but for the last 25 years at least, America has changed.

These are the same songs being sung to our children throughout California. If your child is being Tela schooled or distanced learned, look at the lessons on their learning screens. Look at their homework assignments and their answers to the questions. Sit beside them while they are attending their “screen classroom” and observe firsthand what their lessons are all about. If your child is attending a brick-and-mortar school site look at their school work. Look at their homework. Simply ask your child what “did you learn today?” “What did you study today.” Be aware of what the teacher is actually teaching. You will be surprised at how much sizzle is being spewed out. And finally, stop listening to all the political sizzle. Look at the steak and then support the candidate that best represents your interest, California’s interest and the best interest of America.