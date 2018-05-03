Malibu City Council Approves Dark Sky Ordinance

By

The City of Malibu, where a $2,000,000 annual income puts you in the middle class—homes worth a million dollars are considered slums, now wants to control the lights you use, when you use them and how often. “The Malibu City Council unanimously approved the Dark Sky Ordinance at a council meeting last week, according to Canyon News. The ordinance was created in an attempt to reduce light pollution, protect the City’s rural environment, reduce impacts on wildlife and natural habitats, and promote the City’s goal of conserving energy and natural resources, according to the ordinance documents.” This is what Progressives look like—totalitarians with an elected city council.

One of the goals of the proposed ordinance is to reduce light pollution to preserve enjoyment of the night sky & Malibu’s rural environment.

By Emily Holland, Patch Staff , 4/30/18

MALIBU, CA – The Malibu City Council unanimously approved the Dark Sky Ordinance at a council meeting last week, according to Canyon News. The ordinance was created in an attempt to reduce light pollution, protect the City’s rural environment, reduce impacts on wildlife and natural habitats, and promote the City’s goal of conserving energy and natural resources, according to the ordinance documents.

Some of the key features of the ordinance include setting specific provisions and compliance periods based on zoning districts, addressing almost all outdoor light fixtures, restricting light pollution near sensitive resources, and setting outdoor lighting curfews.

The proposed ordinance has been discussed at a public hearing, and reviewed by the Zoning Ordinances Revisions and Code Enforcement Subcommittee (ZORACES). The City also held a Joint City Council and Planning Commission tour/workshop to discuss the proposed ordinance, and the Planning Commission has held a hearing to consider the proposed ordinance, according to the City of Malibu.

To read more about the details of the Dark Sky Ordinance, see the City Council Agenda Report.