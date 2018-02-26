Malibu City Council expected to ban single-use plastic utensils

By

I may be off a bit, but I think it might be a government policy that to live in Malibu you need to be an alcoholic, a druggies, a sexual predator, confused sexually or so rich it does not matter. That could be the only reason that a town that think silver spoons and forks should be used in fast food joints wants to OUTLAW plastic utensils. “The Malibu City Council is expected to give final approval Monday evening to an ordinance prohibiting the sale, distribution and use of single-use plastic utensils, such as cutlery and straws, within city limits. The council tentatively passed the ordinance Feb. 12. If it gives it final approval Monday evening, it will take effect June 1. The move is another part of Malibu’s long-term campaign to eliminate the use of single-use plastic items that have a negative effect on the environment, Malibu Mayor Rick Mullen said.” Have they ever thought of NOT going to a place that uses plastics forks—let the market place work? Instead to assure only the rich visit their enclave, they want to raise the cost of doing business for the small guy—letting the rich eat their caviar using silver forks.

Posted by Debbie L. Sklar, MyNewsLA, 2/26/18

The Malibu City Council is expected to give final approval Monday evening to an ordinance prohibiting the sale, distribution and use of single-use plastic utensils, such as cutlery and straws, within city limits.

The council tentatively passed the ordinance Feb. 12. If it gives it final approval Monday evening, it will take effect June 1.

The move is another part of Malibu’s long-term campaign to eliminate the use of single-use plastic items that have a negative affect on the environment, Malibu Mayor Rick Mullen said.

“Malibu is a leader in environmental protections, and we’ve made great progress in addressing plastic pollution, including bans on plastic bags, plastic sandbags and polystyrene foam,” Mullen said.

“We are now adding plastic straws, plastic stirrers and plastic cutlery to the list of plastic … that we will (ban) at the source so it doesn’t reach our beaches and the open ocean,” he said. “The ocean, beaches and natural surroundings are a central part of life in Malibu. We are absolutely committed to keeping them clean for ourselves, our children and their children in the future.”

To raise awareness among the business community, city officials plan to provide a box of environmentally safe paper straws to each Malibu food service business. The straws will carry the city’s “Keep it Clean Malibu” slogan, and the city will promote the fact that sustainable, reusable straws and cutlery are available in metal, wood, glass, bamboo and other materials.