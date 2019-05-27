Manhattan Beach will switch to 100% clean power for city facilities

By

If I wanted to kill the economy of a State or nation, I would nationalize energy. Now, the city government of Manhattan Beach has agreed to spend $70-90,000 plus increased energy costs of 7-9%, just to have government own the source of energy for the community. The upfront costs, along with the tax , ur rate increases, will be paid for by users—whether they want to use the system or not. Socialism is the government control of the means of production. In the short run this is about saving the planet—or proof that will happen or is needed in the case of energy. In the long run, it is government control of our lives. As for me, when it came to my community, Simi Valley, I stayed with freedom and shied about from Socialism. “All Manhattan Beach city facilities will be powered by 100 percent green energy starting next month. At a council meeting this week, local leaders voted to increase the city’s elected power tier with the Clean Power Alliance from 50 percent to 100 percent renewable energy. “It’s not an understatement to say this would be the biggest environmental decision that has ever been made in the city,” said Environmental Sustainability Manager Dana Murray. The move will cost between $70,000 to $90,000, according to Murray, but those funds will not come from an increase in tax dollars. You read that right—the people are going to finance the take over of private energy sources and companies. We are paying for our own economic execution.

Manhattan Beach will switch to 100 percent clean power for city facilities

By Kirsten Farmer, Daily Breeze, 5/23/19

All Manhattan Beach city facilities will be powered by 100 percent green energy starting next month.

At a council meeting this week, local leaders voted to increase the city’s elected power tier with the Clean Power Alliance from 50 percent to 100 percent renewable energy.

“It’s not an understatement to say this would be the biggest environmental decision that has ever been made in the city,” said Environmental Sustainability Manager Dana Murray.

The move will cost between $70,000 to $90,000, according to Murray, but those funds will not come from an increase in tax dollars.

She said the cost will be balanced in the city’s budget and offset by energy efficiency projects such as LED light conversions in public spaces.

“General estimates is that by going up to 100 percent renewable energy, the costs are about 7 to 9 percent more,” Murray explained.

The CPA offers three tiers—36 percent, 50 percent and 100 percent—of renewable energy to customers from a mixture of solar, wind, small hydroelectric and other qualified sources, all of which regenerate in a short period of time according to the CPA website. The provider does not use coal or nuclear power.

City leaders made the decision to join the public agency among 31 communities including Redondo Beach, in December 2017. They originally elected to go with the 50 percent tier at a Feb. 20, 2018 meeting—a decision Murray says was somewhat rushed.

But, with budget talks currently under way, Murray said this was a perfect time to present the council with the idea, adding that one-third of the CPA’s cities are already operating at the 100% level.

Noting Manhattan Beach staff just finished a greenhouse gas emissions survey in April, Murray said the switch to 100 percent renewable energy has the potential to cut the city’s overall emissions by 44 percent—an increase from the 22 percent reduction if the city stayed at the 50 percent tier.

Making the switch to 100 percent renewable power, she added, also ensures Manhattan Beach is well ahead of the state goal per California SB 100, which is to have 100 percent of California’s electricity consumption come from zero-carbon, clean renewable energy electricity by 2045.

Most councilmembers and residents at the meeting supported the move.

“I am a climate scientist and I work with a team that models what the future looks like or could look like,” explained Juliette Hart, a member of the city’s Sustainability Task Force. “(If) we stay the course we are currently on (that)…gets us to a bad state of affairs. Or collectively in the city and at the global level, we work to reduce our emissions.”

Councilmember Nancy Hersman agreed, stating the issue was not only about the long-term viability of the city, but also the planet.

“What’s happening today is climate change,” Hersman said, adding she had received several emails from residents supporting a switch to 100 percent for city facilities. “I can’t see not doing it just because it costs money … there’s a lot of things that cost money, but this one is incredibly important.”

But, Mayor Steve Napolitano said, while the move isn’t a ‘bad thing,’ it doesn’t help set the city up to be self-reliant for its future power needs.

He questioned whether the money would be better spent investing in the city’s own infrastructure.

“We don’t have our own real solar powered anything of any significance here,” the mayor said. “Why aren’t we investing in that? Because that will reduce not only our overall emissions in this city, it will help power it and it will reduce the cost over time as well…we need to end our reliance on all outside energy at some point…and to start doing that, we need to start investing in our own infrastructure and in our own power generating infrastructure, which we really haven’t done to any great extent whatsoever in this city.”

When asked about the flexibility of the city’s tier selection, City Manager Bruce Moe explained Manhattan Beach could switch to a different tier for municipal power at any point if there were cost dilemmas—knowledge which seemed to quell uncertainty on the council.

As for Manhattan Beach residents, they will remain on the 50% power tier defaulted when the city made its transition to CPA in February, according to city sources.

Manhattan Beach locals were notified via multiple mail notices before and after the switch and given the choice to opt for a lower or higher tier or to stay with Edison.

Power supply for non-residential, commercial customers in Manhattan Beach also began moving over this month, city staff said.

For more information on the Clean Power Alliance, visit cleanpoweralliance.org and to learn more about Manhattan Beach’s switch to 100 percent clean, renewable energy visit