Government wants to make it easier—and quicker for you to pay taxes. Starting January 1, 2017 business with 10 or more employees must pay taxes via the Internet. On January 1, 2018—all companies, even with just one employee must use the Internet to pay. In this way government gets the money quicker and can earn interest on the money very quick. “Employers can use the EDD’s “e-Services for Business” to fulfill the requirements of this new law. “Our ‘e-Services for Business’ online system makes it simple for employers to file electronically and manage their accounts at any time and from anywhere using a computer, tablet or even a smart phone – no specialized software needed,” says EDD Director Patrick W. Henning Jr. “Employers will save time and money while operating in a secure, encrypted environment.” The government will even provide the program to use—and it is encrypted—the same government that had State agencies hacked, Hillary’s emails hacked, even the White House, Target and Yahoo have been hacked. This is a great way for your financial records to become public. Worse, you can’t sue the government when your competitors and the world see your finances on the Internet.

Many California employers must pay taxes online starting January 1

Central Valley Business Times, 12/27/16

That’s when a new law takes effect

“Employers will save time and money”

Starting Sunday, January 1, 2017, more California employers will be required to file employment tax returns, wage reports, and payroll tax deposits electronically, the California Employment Development Department says.

A state law signed by Governor Edmund Gerald Brown Jr. in 2015, requires employers with 10 or more employees to electronically file and pay taxes beginning January 1, 2017.

Then, beginning January 1, 2018, all remaining employers must electronically file and pay taxes.

Employers can use the EDD’s “e-Services for Business” to fulfill the requirements of this new law.

“Our ‘e-Services for Business’ online system makes it simple for employers to file electronically and manage their accounts at any time and from anywhere using a computer, tablet or even a smart phone – no specialized software needed,” says EDD Director Patrick W. Henning Jr. “Employers will save time and money while operating in a secure, encrypted environment.”

To ease the transition from paper forms and coupon booklets to electronic reporting, the EDD is offering employers online tutorials and technical assistance. EDD’s tutorials and additional information are available at its e-Services for Business webpage, or through the EDD Taxpayer Assistance Center at 1-888-745-3886, available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pacific Time).