Many California High-Schoolers Felt Unprepared for College Process: Study

The majority of students in a recent survey didn’t feel they were equipped to apply to college.

By Zoe Chevalier, U.S. News and World Report, 6/18/18

California schools aren’t making the grade, according to some high-schoolers in that state. A new study released on June 11 by YouthTruth, a student survey nonprofit, finds that less than half (37 percent) of the high-schoolers surveyed in California rate their schools positively.

Despite that, 59 percent of students surveyed declared feeling engaged in school, and 52 percent reported they enjoy going to school most of the time. However, just 52 percent of high-schoolers participating in the study reported feeling like their school truly helped them understand the steps they needed to take to apply to college.

Eighty-four percent of the high-schoolers surveyed said they were planning on going to college, a number that Jen Wilka, executive director of YouthTruth, finds encouraging: “When I look at the data I think that the college-going aspirations of students is really encouraging. In terms of student engagement, we are seeing that the majority are feeling engaged – 59 percent – but there is room for improvement there. And then, of course, only 40 percent of students are rating their school culture positively, so that stands out as the area where there is quite a lot of room for attention.”

YouthTruth is a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization that focuses on surveying students of participating schools, in order to influence the direction and leadership of schools across the country.

“We believe that students are the experts about their (local) school experiences,” Wilka says. “We believe that in order to lead schools that are truly responsive and inclusive, the decision-makers must ask and really be open to listening to what students have to say about their learning experiences.”

This study was conducted between November 2010 and February 2018 and surveyed 63,000 students in grades 5 through 12 from 146 participating schools in California. Similar surveys were conducted over the same period in 37 other states and yielded similar results, Wilka says.

In California, 30 percent of the schools were located in large cities, such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego; 13 percent were in small cities; 35 percent in suburban areas and 8 percent in rural areas. Forty percent of the schools included in the analysis are classified by the National Center for Education Statistics as high-poverty schools, with at least 70 percent of students receiving free or reduced-price lunches.

Similar trends were found when looking at the middle-schoolers’ survey results. Forty-nine percent of middle-schoolers say that what they learned in class helped them outside of school, where only 42 percent of high-school students had a positive response to this question. And 49 percent of middle-schoolers thought discipline at their school was fair, compared to 42 percent of high-school students.

YouthTruth advises the participating schools to use these results to see what could be improved in their systems, and praised their effort for voluntarily putting themselves to the test: “There is a lot of great effort being done across the state but (there) will continue to be a need to listen to the voices of the people who are truly at the center of our education system,” Wilka says.