Hillary Clinton lead the way to the Trump victory in 2016 by showing her disdain for the American people—calling them deplorable shows her lack of interest in real people. Now the leading Democrat candidates for President, including Joe Biden, show they believe in the collective, not the people. They believe they can buy votes then own the people. And, they want to flood our nation with illegal aliens by considering being an illegal aliens no different than a parking ticket. “The day after Democratic presidential candidates duked it out over the future of the party in the second round of debates, a poll released Wednesday shows nearly half of independent voters think the Democratic Party leans too far to the left. The Hill-HarrisX poll showed that 48% of independent voters say Democrats have moved too far to the left. Twenty percent of Democrats polled agreed, while 68% of Republicans felt the same way. Pollsters asked 1,002 registered voters Monday and Tuesday for their opinions. The results have a margin of error of 3.1%. A third of independents, meanwhile, think the Republican party is moving too far to the right, as do 58% of Democrats and 18% of Republicans.” The good news for the GOOP and Trump is that as the days go by, the Democrats are moving further to the loony Left and showing the voters they do not accept democracy and freedom as political constructs. Shame on us if we vote in a Venezuelan type government.

Many Independents Say Democratic Party Going Too Far Left

JAMIE ROSS, Courthousenews, 7/31/19

(CN) – The day after Democratic presidential candidates duked it out over the future of the party in the second round of debates, a poll released Wednesday shows nearly half of independent voters think the Democratic Party leans too far to the left.

The Hill-HarrisX poll showed that 48% of independent voters say Democrats have moved too far to the left. Twenty percent of Democrats polled agreed, while 68% of Republicans felt the same way.

Pollsters asked 1,002 registered voters Monday and Tuesday for their opinions. The results have a margin of error of 3.1%.

A third of independents, meanwhile, think the Republican party is moving too far to the right, as do 58% of Democrats and 18% of Republicans.

Both parties seek approval from independent voters, who have the power to shift the election in their favor.

The fracture between the Democratic party’s more moderate and progressive wings was on full display Tuesday night during the first night of primary debates in Detroit, Michigan.

During a heated debate on the future of health insurance, Mayor Peter Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, argued that it was time to stop worrying about what Republicans will say about Democratic policies.

“Look, if it’s true that if we embrace a far-left agenda they’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists,” Buttigieg said. “If we embrace a conservative agenda, you know what they’re going to do? They’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists.”

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who support “Medicare For All,” faced attacks from centrist opponents like former Representative John Delaney.

“If you start underpaying all the health care providers, you’re going to create a two-tier market where wealthy people buy their health care with cash,” Delaney said Tuesday.

Warren accused Delaney on the stage of not bringing any new ideas to the party.

“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” Warren said.

Candidates are again expected to split from one another Wednesday in the second night of debates on more controversial issues like health care as former Vice President Joe Biden, the current front-runner, takes the stage.

Biden wants to preserve and build upon popular Obamacare provisions like protections for pre-existing conditions.