Even with illegal aliens flooding into our State, our schools have declining enrollment. Maybe that is part of the cause, since classrooms, more and more, have to be taught in TWO languages—taking away the education from the honest students. Parents want a quality education for their kids, not a politically correct classroom. Or, maybe the high taxes and cost of living is forcing the middle class—the folks with kids in government schools, since unlike the rich, they can not afford private schools, to flee the State for a Free State, where families are wanted, not abused by government.

Maybe if they gave a basic education, not championed politically correct Social Justice, tolerance of illegal aliens and promoted junk science, the parents would stay. But a miseducation is worse than no education…and San Diego, like the rest of California is superior in providing failed education for our kids.

Many San Diego Unified Schools Are Nowhere Near Full

State data shows 94 schools reported enrollment below 80 percent capacity, and a dozen schools were at 50 percent capacity or less. But San Diego Unified isn’t the only district grappling with declining student populations.

Ashly McGlone, Voice of San Diego, 9/9/19

School is back in session, and San Diego Unified School District anticipates educating about 1,200 fewer K-12 students than last year.

Student enrollment has declined steadily at the region’s largest public school district in recent years. The district taught less than 103,000 students last year – 7,700 fewer than just five years ago and 14,700 fewer than 10 years ago, according to district records.

And there is no sign the slide will slow anytime soon.

Budget documents show San Diego Unified officials anticipate a loss of about 1,500 more students next year, and again the year after, when enrollment may dip below 99,000 students.

That’s bad news for district leaders who are routinely left searching for millions of dollars in spending cuts. Since the state funds public schools on a per pupil basis, lost students means lost money – about $13,000 per student annually for San Diego Unified, according to state data.

That means this year’s anticipated enrollment drop alone could end up costing the district $15.6 million.

San Diego Unified’s latest $1.4 billion operating budget counts on $58.3 million in ongoing cuts in 2020-21 and another $24.5 million the following year. It is still unclear where that money will come from.

“Any talk about budget revisions is premature at this point,” Greg Ottinger, the district’s chief financial officer, said in an email. Ottinger said this year is funded and possible solutions for next year will come in December. State funding may also change before next year, he said.

“Cutting classroom spending today to reduce a projected shortfall in the future would mean depriving our students of every available dollar,” Ottinger said.

San Diego Unified’s school board president, Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, referred inquiries to district staff.

“We staff to specific class sizes, and if there are fewer students we hire fewer new teachers as others retire,” the school board’s vice president, John Lee Evans, said in an email. “The budget partially re-balances by losing revenue for students and not hiring teachers for the students who are not there.”

If there are 1,200 fewer students to educate this year, a proportional reduction would mean losing roughly 60 teachers, since the district’s average pupil to teacher ratio is 20-to-1.

Rookie teachers get paid $46,000 at San Diego Unified, so 60 less would amount to $2.76 million in salary savings. That would still leave a nearly $13 million deficit that would need to be cut from somewhere else.

But staffing hasn’t always dropped proportionally with enrollment, district data has shown.

Just a couple years ago, while facing a $124 million shortfall, San Diego Unified officials issued wide-sweeping layoff notices, and later retirement incentives, to “right-size” the district’s workforce, which had actually increased amid enrollment declines.

The district is also moving ahead with plans for a new school in Mission Valley, despite a lack of students there.

“The district believes strongly in creating livable, walkable communities with quality neighborhood schools in the center of local life,” wrote Maureen Magee, a district spokeswoman, in an email. “The new school Civita school will be exactly this type of community foundation.”

Magee said there are 230 students who currently live in the area and have to travel away from Mission Valley to attend school. And that number may double in time as more residential development occurs.

The district’s steady enrollment decline is a far cry from the student boom seen in the 1990s, although even growth during that decade came up short of projections.

Demographers hired by San Diego Unified in the 1980s expected student enrollment to reach 156,000 students by 2000, according to a Los Angeles Times article from 1986.

Instead, district enrollment peaked at less than 135,000 in traditional district schools in 2000, and totaled less than 142,000 counting charter schools, which manage their own operations and finances, district records show.

Certain parts of town are being hit by enrollment losses harder than others.

Voice of San Diego requested school capacity data from the district and compared it to school enrollment numbers reported to the state for 2017-18.

The result: 94 schools reported enrollment below 80 percent capacity, and a dozen schools were at 50 percent capacity or less. Three of the most severely under-enrolled schools were in Clairemont Mesa, and three were in the Skyline-Paradise Hills area.

Wilson’s principal, Dave Downey, said gentrification is having an impact.

“Many of our families are simply being priced out of the newer neighborhoods within the Mid-City corridor,” Downey wrote in an email to VOSD. Still, the middle school has made gains in recent years – rising from less than 600 students in 2011 to 709 students today. “Over the last nine years we have made a concerted effort to market and bring additional students to the Wilson/Hoover STEAM Pathway,” Downey wrote.

That has included annual visits to nearby fifth grade classrooms, and a partnership with Price Philanthropy, which helps fund student programs at the Birch Aquarium, Ocean Discovery Institute, SALK Institute, the College Avenue Compact, School in the Park, as well as a social worker and liaisons who reach out to students in need at home, he said.

Spare campus buildings at Wilson are being used to partially house districtwide programs, like the TRACE alternative school for young adults with special needs, as well as a small population of medically and physically challenged students who receive sensory education spread across four classrooms, Downey said.

The extra campus space also allows each of Wilson’s three counselors and two home liaisons to have their own classrooms, Downey said. Two other classrooms are currently being used by the district’s construction team working on a rebuild that will reduce Wilson’s capacity to less than 900 students.

The new school buildings should open sometime this school year, Downey said.

The extra space on the Alcott campus is being used for early education. Principal Michelle Riley said in an email about 263 preschool and pre-K children are attending programs at Alcott this year.

Find your San Diego Unified school’s capacity numbers here:

San Diego Unified isn’t the only district grappling with declining student populations. Statewide K-12 enrollment is also expected to decline in the coming years.

State Department of Finance officials project California will lose roughly 250,000 students between 2019 and 2028, according to state data released in January.