By

There is an easy and legal way to cut the deficit, cut the increase in the national debt, uncrown California schools, roads and hospitals and save 6-7% of the budget of the State. Enforce the immigration laws of the nation. You will even save lives and have a low level of crimes committed. “Illegal immigration costs taxpayers in all 50 states a total of $89 billion, and California, where an illegal on Thursday was cleared of murdering Kate Steinle despite admitting to the shooting, pays the most at $23 billion, according to a new map of the costs. The website HowMuch.net, working with figures from the Federation for American Immigration Reform, found that Californians pay more than twice as much for illegal immigrants than the next closest state, Texas, where the price tag is $11 billion. Why are honest people working hard, to finance the law breaking of millions that hate our nation so much they break our laws every day. Is it right to force good folks to spend tax dollars on law breakers? What could California do with $23 billion NOT spent on illegal aliens?

Map: Illegal immigration costs California most, $23B, all states $89B

by Paul Bedard, Washington Examiner, 12/1/17



Illegal immigration costs taxpayers in all 50 states a total of $89 billion, and California, where an illegal on Thursday was cleared of murdering Kate Steinle despite admitting to the shooting, pays the most at $23 billion, according to a new map of the costs.

The website HowMuch.net, working with figures from the Federation for American Immigration Reform, found that Californians pay more than twice as much for illegal immigrants than the next closest state, Texas, where the price tag is $11 billion.

The costs cover added expenditures for education, welfare, law enforcement, and medical care.

When federal costs are included, the price tag nationally soars to $135 billion a year.

FAIR’s data also includes the offset of taxes paid by illegal immigrants, though the numbers are much lower. In the state and local column, they are $3.5 billion. Nationally they are $15 billion.

Overall, costs associated with illegal immigrants is much higher for state and local governments than the federal government. States pay $89 billion, Uncle Sam $46 billion.

The states paying the most to care for illegals:

California – $23,038,125,353 Texas – $10,994,614,550 New York – $7,489,141,357 Florida – $6,290,429,108 New Jersey – $4,466,838,574 Illinois – $3,220,767,517 Georgia – $2,487,719,503 North Carolina – $2,437,965,113 Maryland – $2,378,996,947 Arizona – $2,314,131,964