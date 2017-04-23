March: California gained a Net of 300 Manufacturing Jobs—30,000 taco shell filling jobs

Congrats to President Brown and the Sacramento Democrats. Thanks to their policies California gained a net of 300 manufacturing jobs in the month of March. But, jobs cleaning hotel, taco shell filling and other service jobs jumped by 30,000. So while taxes and the cost of living go up, the population is forced into low paying jobs. Want a well-paying job? Go to the Free State of Texas. Like putting pepperoni on a pizza, California is the place. Thanks to Democrat economic policies.

“Of that total, nine-tenths of 1 percent, or 300 out of 30,300, were goods-producing jobs.

Manufacturing added a net 600 jobs in March, but that was offset by a net loss of 300 jobs in the “Natural Resources/Mining and Construction” jobs category, ADP says.

“Professional and Business Services” saw a net gain of 10,500 jobs over the month while “Trade, Transportation and Utilities” added 3,600 jobs.”

Why is California going into an economic death spiral—ask President Brown.