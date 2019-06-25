Marijuana: How it Affects a Community

By

The interviews about the effect of marijuana on a community are eye opening. We need to better understand the effect on road safety, mental problems, its relationship to homelessness and more. Please pass this on to your friends. As a State where drugs are now legal, you need to be prepared. A special thanks to Andrea Seastrand, a former member of Congress who continues to show activism never ends—and that you can always be a leader in the cause of Freedom.

How Marijuana Affects a Community

Central Coast Taxpayers Association, 6/20/19

The Central Coast Taxpayers Association (CCTA) produced the San Luis Obispo County Cannabis

Documentary. The host is Chuck Bell who lays the groundwork on this important issue.

Bell interviewed five county elected officials:

Sheriff Ian Parkinson

District Attorney Dan Dow

Supervisor Debbie Arnold

Supervisor Lynn Compton

Supervisor John Peschong

All give their perspectives as to how cannabis will affect the county and its constituents.

The documentary/all six segments are on the CCTA website: www.ccta.new

I might add, that the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo (RPSLO) endorsed the documentary and placed it/all six segments on its website: www.rpslo.org

For your convenience, below are the quick links to the six segments for you to check out! Thought you might be interested in sharing this info with your California Political Review readership. Hope so!

1 of 6 • Host Chuck Bell • https://youtu.be/FJBCErGOrPM

2 of 6 • Sheriff Parkinson • https://youtu.be/9QzXHkRGTRM

3 of 6 • Supervisor Compton • https://youtu.be/vGvj90zNvNQ

4 of 6 • Supervisor Arnold • https://youtu.be/E_wve5QZBEs

5 of 6 • District Attorney Dow • https://youtu.be/tg6UimGCb1o

6 of 6 • Supervisor Peschong • https://youtu.be/X0z6cY6wkNM