Marijuana to Finance Collapse of CalPERS?

By

Del Rey Oaks in Monterey County is a TINY town of 1624 people. The budget is $3 million a year. Now a marijuana firm is getting permission to build a $10 million facility to produce products. The revenue to the town will be around $500,000 a year. Maybe this is the answer to the collapsing CalPERS and cities forced to cut basic services to pay for massive (100%) increases in mandatory contributions. Instead of putting marijuana tax revenues into the General Fund, dollars from pot revenues should go to pay the full pension costs for the cities and other government agencies. Plus look at all the jobs it will provide—and the aroma from the facility will make Del Rey Oaks, “the happiest place on earth” taking that title from Disneyland. “Del Rey Oaks City Manager Dino Pick sees the business as continuing the city’s leadership in the local cannabis industry, while also ensuring the city “retains its safe and welcoming character.” The revenue it will bring the city, Pick adds, will allow for infrastructure improvements that would otherwise not be possible.” Maybe this will make Del Rey Oaks a tourist destination—buy the products directly from the manufacturer—like a winery, you will be able to see the product make from scratch.

Proposed cannabis manufacturer in Del Rey Oaks would give the city a big fiscal boost.

David Schmalz, Monterey County News, 8/31/17

From the outside, it’s doesn’t look like anything to get excited about: A drab industrial building on Calle Del Oaks, a Del Rey Oaks street lined with similarly drab industrial buildings.

But on the inside, a business is readying to set up an operation that will have a transformative effect on the city’s bottom line.

On Aug. 21, the Del Rey Oaks Planning Commission unanimously approved a permit for Integral Innovations, LLC, a cannabis manufacturing business projected to gross about $10 million in revenue in its first year.

If those numbers are met, Del Rey Oaks would garner about $500,000 in annual tax revenue from the operation – a big boost for a city with a budget of just over $3 million.

Del Rey Oaks City Manager Dino Pick sees the business as continuing the city’s leadership in the local cannabis industry, while also ensuring the city “retains its safe and welcoming character.” The revenue it will bring the city, Pick adds, will allow for infrastructure improvements that would otherwise not be possible.

The Integral Innovations team numbers more than a dozen employees, and is led by Monterey Peninsula residents Adam Yader, Marc Zurlinden and Harold Hawkins. They are confident about their projections, and for good reason: They’ve already had a test run.

In April and May of this year, they operated a cannabis manufacturing business in another building on Calle Del Oaks that is leased by Bob and Lonna Blodgett, owners of Monterey Bay Alternative Medicine, the Peninsula’s only brick-and-mortar dispensary. In just two months, Yader and his team sold $1.1 million in cannabis wax, an unrefined cannabis derivative used to make edibles and other products.

But the group quickly decided to go into business for themselves, and are ready to start manufacturing again in Del Rey Oaks this fall.

This time, they plan to stick around.

“There’s a lot of potential,” Yader says. “We expect to continue to grow.”

That potential to grow, Hawkins says, is made possible by the company’s focus on manufacturing.

“With cultivation, you’re limited by how much area you have,” Hawkins says. “With a dispensary, you’re limited to the local population. In manufacturing, in a very small footprint – especially with a lot of automation – you can provide medicine for people all around California.”

The Planning Commission’s Aug. 21 approval is subject to a 20-day appeal period, after which the team hopes to hit the ground running.