Marin Clean Energy is moving in to San Ramon Valley–Gov’t Killing Energy Choices

Marin Clean Energy is moving in to San Ramon Valley

Provides opportunity for more green renewable energy in Danville, San Ramon, unincorporated Valley

by Ryan J. Degan, Danville/San Ramon, 4/1/18

Starting in April residents in the San Ramon Valley will have a new source of clean renewable energy for their homes and businesses. Marin Clean Energy, California’s first publicly owned electricity provider, will be replacing Pacific Gas and Electric as the region’s main energy provider.

What does it take for residents to join MCE?

Nothing. Starting the first billing cycle in April, residents within the city of San Ramon, town of Danville, Alamo and other unincorporated communities will automatically be enrolled into MCE’s services unless choosing to opt-out. Residents may choose to continue to have their energy needs meet exclusively through PG&E, but must officially declare they are opting-out.

“All consumers and our economy benefit when there are options in the marketplace for any service or product,” San Ramon City Councilman Scott Perkins said in a statement. “Our community has long placed a high priority on the environment and many residents want to be as green as possible.” Perkins also represents San Ramon on MCE’s governing board of directors.

Through its “light green” program, MCE will ensure that every household and business, that does not opt out, will have 100% of their energy needs met with 50% coming from renewable sources. PG&E currently offers customers with a standard 33% renewable energy output.

Residents will also have the opportunity to sign up for MCE’s “deep green” program, which will ensure their homes run on 100% renewable energy. According to MCE, 50% of this energy will come from solar plants with the other 50% coming from wind turbines, all located in California. MCE estimates that deep green will cost residential customers an average of $2 more per month than PG&E’s 33% renewable services. A full comparison of prices between PG&E and MCE can be found here.

“The biggest pushback we’ve seen is trying to explain the opt-out process to residents,” said Eric Figueroa, San Ramon’s assistant city manager. “Generally people don’t want have to opt-out, they would rather opt-in.”

Residents can opt-out of MCE services without charge if they do so within the first 60 days after service begins. If they wait until after there will be a $5 cancel service charge for residential and $25 for commercial accounts. Typically MCE sees roughly ten percent of the community opting-out but this number can vary widely.

In order to opt-out residents must call MCE customer service at 1-888-632-3674, or visit MCE’s Contra Costa welcome page.

While MCE will take over the actual generating of energy in the area PG&E will still be tasked with the transportation and delivery of electricity and gas. So customers will still see PG&E on their electricity bill for transportation and maintenance costs regardless of whether whey opt-in to MCE or not.

“The main message city council wants to get across is that they are giving people more options,” Figueroa said. “Providing these options does not preclude people from continuing to use PG&E.”

In 2002, Assembly Bill 117 passed allowing local governments to purchase power on behalf of their residents and businesses. Costs of supplying energy could then be covered by revenue instead of tax subsidies. The bill allowed California to support community choice aggregation, which allows communities to automatically enroll their residents as customers for a selected energy provider, so long as those residents are allowed to opt-out of joining.

Community choice aggregation gives residents competitive options for supplying their homes or businesses with energy. The idea being CCA gives residents greener more efficient sources of energy at a more affordable cost.

MCE has scheduled a public meeting for all new MCE communities on April 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the San Ramon Community Center, 12501 Alcosta Boulevard to explain and answer questions about the new service.