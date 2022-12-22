By

The Marines are going WOKE. Instead of discipline they will demand sensitivity. “The report claims the Marine Corps is behind other branches of the military when it comes to using gender identifiers. The report also states the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard have, for the most part, gotten rid of gender identifiers such as “Sir” and “Ma’am” but instead address drill instructors by their rank and last name.” In the future the Marines might demand the following greetings: “Heh dude” or “Yo, Bitch” instead of Sir and Ma’am. What do you think?

Marine Corps Could Axe “Sir” and “Ma’am” Over Gender Neutrality Worries

By Anthony Scott, The Gateway Pundit, 12/21/22

The US military may get woker.

A new report has advised the US Marine Corps to no longer use “gendered terms” such as “Yes Sir or Yes Ma’am”.

The new academic report stemmed from research conducted by the University of Pittsburgh that was directly commissioned by the Marine Corps.

The report claims the Marine Corps is behind other branches of the military when it comes to using gender identifiers.

The report also states the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard have, for the most part, gotten rid of gender identifiers such as “Sir” and “Ma’am” but instead address drill instructors by their rank and last name.

The Marine Corps Times broke the story, here’ an excerpt from their report:

A new academic report on efforts to integrate Marine Corps boot camp recommends dropping gender-specific salutations for drill instructors, but service leaders are not convinced they want to take that step.

“The Army, Navy, and Coast Guard effectively de-emphasize gender in an integrated environment,” the report states. “Instead of saying ‘ma’am’ or ‘sir,’ recruits in these Services refer to their drill instructors using their ranks or roles followed by their last names. Gendered identifiers prime recruits to think about or visually search for a drill instructor’s gender first, before their rank or role.”

Don’t expect the Marine Corps to abide by the University of Pittsburgh report any time soon because several leaders in the Marines are pushing back against the report.

Col. Howard Hall, who leads the Training and Education Command went on record saying leaders within the Corps have concerns with the proposal.

Col. Hall would also state “we want to avoid any quick-fix solutions that introduce perturbations down the line.”

The iconic phrase “sir, yes, sir” may be retired if woke leaders within the Pentagon have their way.