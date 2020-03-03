Mark Levin Compares California to Cuba and China!

By

Finally, someone tells the truth—except for the weather you can not tell the difference between the governments of Cuba, China and California. Heck, even a Republican Mayor, Kevin Faulconer of San Diego loves taxes, take overs of utilities and wants government to run the banks. And he is running for Governor of California in 2022. California is a backwards depraved society. It State government protects criminals from foreign nations, lets criminals out of prison as quickly as possible—and makes more victims of those financing the government. Depraved? You bet.

Levin: From China to Cuba to California, “How Many More Examples of ‘Democratic Socialism’ Do We Need?”

By Craig Bannister, 3/2/20

“What is this ‘Democratic Socialism?’” Constitutional scholar and conservative pundit Mark Levin asked his audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, commenting on the political philosophy promoted by liberals such a Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a frontrunner to become the Democrat presidential nominee.

Democracy is anathema to Socialism, Levin said, explaining that, when citizens vote to put Socialists in power, that’s the last vote they’ll ever get:

“What is this ‘Democratic Socialism?’ How do you have ‘Democratic,’ ‘Socialism’ when socialists hate Democracy?

“You get one vote; they get in power – then they destroy everything.”

From Cuba to California, Socialism has created one backwards, repressive, depraved society after another – so, it’s pointless to keep experimenting with it, Levin said:

“Now, how many more examples of ‘Democratic Socialism’ do we need? How many more backwards, repressive, depraved societies do we need to create? How many more human guinea pigs do there need to be?

“From China, from the old Soviet Union to Zimbabwe to Venezuela to Cuba – to California – how many more do we need?”