Mark Levin: ‘We Can’t Rely on the RNC, We Can’t Rely on Precinct Workers…We Have to Take Matters Into Our Own Hands’

CRAIG BANNISTER, CNSNEWS, 11/10/22

Don’t leave it to the Republican National Party (RNC) to win the country back for you, Constitutional Scholar and LevinTV Host Mark Levin says.

“We need people to have a sense of urgency; we need people to have a sense of urgency; we need people to do more than they would normally do” to encourage other Americans to help save the country, Levin says in an episode of LevinTV posted to the show’s YouTube channel on Sunday.

Americans need to take matters into their own hands, just as they did with the Tea Party and Parental Rights movements, Levin says:

“We can’t rely on the Republican National Committee. We can’t rely on precinct workers. You’re the precinct worker. I have nothing against precinct workers. In fact, they’re very important.

“But, we have to take matters into our own hands. We did it in 2010 with the Tea Party Movement. It was done last year with the Parental Movement in the schools, and so forth.

“This is how the base needs to act.”

What’s more, patriotic Americans need to reach out “beyond the base” – to Independents and Democrats who see the damage being done to their country, Levin says:

“And even beyond the base: Independents and Democrats who love this country, who can see that it’s heading south, the borders are wide open, we’re gutting the police force, we’re gutting our military with social engineering. Everywhere you look. We’re gutting women’s sports.

“The radical left ideologues, through this administration, have control of the instrumentalities of government. You look at the House and the Senate. Their agenda is to fundamentally alter the way we govern ourselves by eliminating the filibuster rule, so they can ram through whatever they want, and it will almost irreversible, even with just 50 Senators, if they can get away with it.”

“It’s going to be up to you,” Levin says. “I’m an activist; I’ve always been an activist. Since I was 13, I would work the polls – not so much for the Republican Party, but for conservative candidates.”

“This is the way you do it: it’s door-by-door, it’s canvassing, it’s calling. And, if a hundred thousand of us do that, then I say we will crush them,” Levin says.

And, even if Republicans win back both Houses of Congress, it won’t be the end of the fight – it’ll just be the beginning of an “inch by inch” battle to reclaim America, Levin warns:

“That doesn’t mean everything’s going to be fixed, whether we have one House or two. The president has enormous executive powers, obviously. He can veto whatever he wants.

“But, we’ve got to make the case. We’ve got to begin the process. We’ve got to start fighting, inch by inch by inch, for our liberty back, for our country back.”