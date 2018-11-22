By

Mark Meuser: Time to Fight for California

Mark Meuser, 11/21/18 Facebook, www.markmeuser.com https://Facebook.com/mpmeuser

This morning I was reading a book about World War 2. The Germans had just overrun the French lines and the French military was in disarray as the Germans had a clear path to Paris.

Churchill was having a meeting with the French and all he heard was people talking about how bad things were and how it was someone else’s fault that they had failed to hold the line.

Churchill was upset that these leaders were not focusing on solutions and what could be done. Everyone wanted to look at the problems of the past and make sure their reputation was not associated with the disaster.

For the last couple of weeks I have been pretty quiet. One of the reasons for this is that I am still fighting. Registrar of Voters across this great state are still counting provisional ballots. Some of these ballots could change races. As such I have been using my skills as an election law attorney to make sure we minimize our losses in California.

For me the battle is not over, and as such I am not participating in the discussion over how bad the elections were in California or who is to blame. I am still on the battle lines trying to hold the line so we have less ground to make up in two years.

Even if I was not still fighting to preserve fair and honest elections in California, I still would not be participating in the blame game or the woe is me game. That is not productive. When I am done fighting I am going to focus on what I can do to fight to restore California’s greatness.

California is not lost. California is worth fighting for.

Remember that the first time a pamphlet was written that discussed the American Colonies separating from their mother country was in 1760. Even then it was a passing thought, not a full out discussion for serious debate and discussion. Over the next 10 years the topic grew until 1774 the Colonies established the first Continental Congress and 2 years later independence was declare.

At any time during those 16 years, England could have turned the tide away from Independence by simply increasing the level of independence that it gave to the Colonies. However, the opposite occurred. England increases the tyranny and oppression. This increased tyranny simply increased the number of those who desired independence thus making the Declaration of Independence inevitable.

The men and women of California naturally desire independence. All these immigrants who come to California are coming here because they desire a better life. They do not come here because they want to become slaves to the Democratic Party. They do not come here because they want to exchange their vote for public welfare so that they can eek out a living needing the government to provide them their basic needs.

I believe that it is only a matter of time before the tyranny of the leadership from Sacramento will result in a massive political tide change in this state. The more tyranny that comes out of Sacramento the more likely men and women will arise to fight for their God given liberties.

As a Republican, I believe we have a message that can resonate with most Californians. I am not going to get on my soap box and start pointing fingers. What I will do is inventory my time, talents, and treasure and I will formulate a plan as to what I can do. I would like to encourage everyone who reads this to do the same.

The California Republican Party needs some Churchills, we do not need a bunch of finger pointing French leaders who are unwilling to put their reputations on the line to protect the future.