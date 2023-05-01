By

When you have a choice—and can afford to leave, folks leave California/

Famous people and workers are fleeing California. He did it for his kids—will you?

Mark Wahlberg: Family is ‘thriving’ after ditching Hollywood for Las Vegas

By Nika Shakhnazarova, Page Six, 4/29/23 https://pagesix.com/2023/04/29/mark-wahlberg-shares-update-on-life-in-las-vegas-after-leaving-hollywood/

Mark Wahlberg and his family haven’t looked back since swapping Hollywood for Sin City.

The actor revealed in October 2022 that he packed up his things and moved his family out of their plush $90 million California mansion in a bid for a “better life.”

Six months after the move, the “Father Stu” actor admitted the move to Las Vegas, Nev., has been a positive change in his children’s lives.

“They love Vegas,” the 51-year-old “Ted” star told E! News Thursday.

“I spent lots of time in LA pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs,” he shared. “Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great.”

The move also came with its long list of perks, including a short commute to the hottest shows in the city.

“I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars,” he said, revealing that he bagged tickets to their respective Vegas residencies. “I’ve seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There’s so much to do in Vegas and it’s so exciting.”

He purchased the colossal 30,500-square-foot estate in 2009 for only $8.25 million.

The mansion features 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms along with a home theater, a wine cellar, a five-hole golf course, a tennis court, a skate park and a separate guest house.

Wahlberg previously revealed the reason for the move was to give his kids a “better life.”Instagram/@byrheawahlberg

After deciding to leave his flashy property in The Golden State, the “Uncharted” actor secured an estate in Nevada for his family.

Wahlberg purchased a home in Summerlin, located just outside of Las Vegas, for $15.6M in July, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Appearing on “The Talk” in October 2022, Wahlberg opened up about the “biggest challenge” he faces while having to balance his career and being a family man.