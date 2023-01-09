By

What can I say—even the icon M&M’s has become a WOKE operation. And you can buy a bag just of these political statements. “Mars unveiled a woke limited-edition all-female M&M’s bag featuring lesbians and ‘fat positive’ candies to honor women. The upside packaging celebrated women who are “flipping the status quo.” The green and brown candies represent a lesbian couple. The purple cartoon candy promotes ‘body positivity.’ Why can’t we get a sugar high without propaganda and an attempt to make us feel bad?

Mars Unveils Limited-Edition All-Female M&M’s Bag Featuring Lesbians and ‘Fat Positive’ Candies to Celebrate Women

By Cristina Laila, The Gateway Pundit, 1/8/23

Mars unveiled a woke limited-edition all-female M&M’s bag featuring lesbians and ‘fat positive’ candies to honor women.

The upside packaging celebrated women who are “flipping the status quo.”

The green and brown candies represent a lesbian couple.

The purple cartoon candy promotes ‘body positivity.’

Fox News reported:

M&M’s creator Mars will release “all-female” M&M’s candy packages for a limited time to honor women who are “flipping the status quo.”

The company announced the feminist-forward candy wrappers Thursday, saying it will exclusively display M&M’s female characters: the green, brown and most recently introduced purple M&M.

In addition to featuring the three female M&M’s on the wrappers, each package in this limited run will only include the corresponding green, brown and purple candy-coated chocolates.

The packages will feature the female M&M’s flipped upside-down to represent how women “are flipping how they define success,” according to PR Newswire.

The series will come in milk chocolate, peanut and peanut butter varieties.

This move is the latest in a series of marketing moves M&M’s has made to promote inclusivity. Its previous announcement involved the introduction of the purple female M&M who represents body positivity and self-acceptance.

Last year M&M’s added a new “spokescandy” to their cartoon character lineup, designed to “represent acceptance and inclusivity.”

“Designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity, our newest member is known for her earnest self-expression,” the brand said in a statement. “Keen self-awareness, authenticity and confidence are the driving forces behind Purple’s charm and quirky nature. She joins the legendary cast of M&M’S characters, who recently were given a refresh with updated looks and more nuanced personalities back in January.”