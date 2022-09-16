Martha’s Vineyard RACISTS Deport Illegal Aliens to Cape Cod

By

In 2020, 80% of the Martha’s Vineyard voters supported Biden for President—a Democrat, head of the historically racist political party. Now the same voters that supported the life long racist Biden, just deported 50 Hispanic illegal aliens—so they can keep their island racially pure, with one token black family, the Obama’s. No surprise that Democrats are racists. They defended slavery, created segregation and Jim Crow laws. They stopped blacks from voting—and it was the Democrats Party that revitalized the KKK. Remember, it was the Socialist Democrat Woodrow Wilson that segregated the military.

THAT WAS QUICK: Buses Arrive at Martha’s Vineyard and DEPORT Illegals Off the Island (VIDEO)

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 9/16/22

On Wednesday, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying illegal immigrants to the island of Martha’s Vineyard, an exclusive elite liberal community that prides itself on its tolerance and sanctuary status.

Rather than fly the illegals in the dead of night hidden from public view like Joe Biden, Governor DeSantis flew the migrants to the leftist enclave in broad daylight.

Democrats were furious that Governor DeSantis would pull off such a “stunt”! How dare he expose the liberal left for their disgusting hypocrisy!

Joe Biden immediately opened the borders after moving into the White House. Over 2 MILLION illegals have walked into the US this fiscal year. Democrats expect the rest of the country to deal with the invasion that they caused!

On Friday — less than 36 hours later — the sanctuary island of Martha’s Vineyard DEPORTED the illegal aliens in buses.

The racist elites kicked them off the island.

According to officials, the illegal immigrants will be transported to Joint Base Cape Cod.