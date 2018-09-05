By

California has a massive crime problem. A significant part are the gangs and felons from foreign countries. Sadly, Democrat controlled Sacramento has demanded that local law enforcement protect the criminals. The good news is that President Trump obeys his oath of office, hence ICE takes felons and MS-13 thugs off the streets. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento says the gang took advantage of police understaffing and limited resources in the small, rural community of Mendota, California. The town of roughly 11,000 became a home base for the gang several years ago and it has struggled mightily to keep a handle on the criminal organization. “This is a good day,” said U.S. attorney McGregor Scott. “An extremely violent street gang which has terrorized western Fresno County has been completely dismantled and several murders and violent crimes across the nation have been resolved in a resounding way.” He added that the “tentacles” of the investigation had reached far beyond Fresno, with the investigation uncovering at least 30 murders and assaults as far as Los Angles, Las Vegas, New York City and Houston.” At what point do the people of California demand the Democrats allow criminals to pu detained and arrested, not protected?

Massive Sweep Nets More Than Two Dozen MS-13 Gang Members in the Central Valley

California City News, 09/3/2018

More than two dozen members of the deadly MS-13 gang have been arrested and charged in Fresno County following a months-long investigation known as “Blue Inferno”. The sweep, which was conducted with the assistance of the California Attorney General’s Office, has resulted in numerous murder, assault, and federal drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento says the gang took advantage of police understaffing and limited resources in the small, rural community of Mendota, California. The town of roughly 11,000 became a home base for the gang several years ago and it has struggled mightily to keep a handle on the criminal organization.

“This is a good day,” said U.S. attorney McGregor Scott. “An extremely violent street gang which has terrorized western Fresno County has been completely dismantled and several murders and violent crimes across the nation have been resolved in a resounding way.” He added that the “tentacles” of the investigation had reached far beyond Fresno, with the investigation uncovering at least 30 murders and assaults as far as Los Angles, Las Vegas, New York City and Houston.

Police Chief Gregg Andreotti lauded the “new chapter” being ushered in by the recent arrests. For years, he says, the gang has victimized his community, forcing many residents to flee.

“Operation Blue Inferno’s message: If you want to commit crimes in California, we will find you, especially if you want to terrorize our families and our communities, we will get you,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a Friday press conference.

President Donald Trump has made the MS-13 gang a focal point of his attacks on illegal immigration.

Read more at the Los Angeles Times and Your Central Valley .