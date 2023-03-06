By

Why did it take a lawsuit to get the L.A. Registrar of Voters to do his job? Of course, this is the same guy who years ago, after a Republican won the governorship in the State of Washington, “found” ballot boxes in a river—and then the Democrat became Governor. “Good news for voters and elections in California. Los Angeles County removed 1,207,613 ineligible voters from its rolls since last year under the terms of a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit we filed in 2017 (Judical Watch, Inc., et al. v. Dean C. Logan, et al. (No. 2:17-cv-08948)). We sued on behalf of four lawfully registered voters in Los Angeles County and the Election Integrity Project California, Inc., a public interest group involved in monitoring California’s voter rolls.” It only took six years and THREE elections to start the process of making the voting rolls honest! Think our elections are fair and honest?

Massive Voter Roll Clean Up in LA!

LA County Removes 1.2 million Ineligible Voters in Judicial Watch Lawsuit Settlement

Judicial Watch, 3/4/23

Good news for voters and elections in California. Los Angeles County removed 1,207,613 ineligible voters from its rolls since last year under the terms of a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit we filed in 2017 (Judicial Watch, Inc., et al. v. Dean C. Logan, et al. (No. 2:17-cv-08948)).

We sued on behalf of four lawfully registered voters in Los Angeles County and the Election Integrity Project California, Inc., a public interest group involved in monitoring California’s voter rolls.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Los Angeles County sent almost 1.6 million address confirmation notices in 2019 to voters listed as “inactive” on its voter rolls. Under the federal National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), voters who do not respond to the notices and who do not vote in the following two federal elections must be removed from the voter rolls. The settlement also required an update to the state’s online NVRA manual to make it clear that ineligible names must be removed and to notify each California county that they are obliged to do this.

In the most recent of a series of progress reports to us, Los Angeles County confirmed that 1,207,613 ineligible and inactive voters were recently removed from the rolls. Los Angeles County confirmed last year that more than 634,000 of its inactive voters hadn’t voted in at least 10 years.

We previously detailed that Los Angeles County had allowed more than 20% of its registered voters to become inactive without removing them from the voter list.

This long overdue voter roll clean-up is a historic victory and means California elections are less at risk for fraud. Building on this success, we will continue our lawsuits and activism to clean up voter rolls and to promote and protect cleaner elections.

We are a national leader in voting integrity and voting rights. We have assembled a team of highly experienced voting rights attorneys who have stopped discriminatory elections in Hawaii, and cleaned up voter rolls in California, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, among other achievements.

We recently settled a federal election integrity lawsuit against New York City after the city removed 441,083 ineligible names from the voter rolls and promised to take reasonable steps going forward to clean its voter registration lists.

Kentucky also removed hundreds of thousands of old registrations after it entered into a consent decree to end another Judicial Watch lawsuit.

In February 2022, we settled a voter roll clean-up lawsuit against North Carolina and two of its counties after North Carolina removed over 430,000 inactive registrations from its voter rolls.

In March 2022, a Maryland court ruled in favor of our challenge to the Democratic state legislature’s “extreme” congressional gerrymander.

In May 2022, we sued Illinois on behalf of Congressman Mike Bost and two other registered Illinois voters to stop state election officials from extending Election Day for 14 days beyond the date established by federal law.

Robert Popper, Judicial Watch senior attorney, leads our election law program. Popper was previously in the Voting Section of the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department, where he managed voting rights investigations, litigations, consent decrees, and settlements in dozens of states.

Judicial Watch Sues DHS for Records on Election Censorship

We’re back in court in our continuing quest to unearth the federal government’s election-related censorship. The more we learn, the more concerning it becomes.

We filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for records of communication related to the work of the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) that could detail coordinated censorship activities (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:23-cv-00384)).

We sued in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after the Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency (CISA), a component of the Department of Homeland Security, failed to comply with an October 27, 2022, FOIA request for:

All emails, direct messages, task management alerts, or other records of communication related to the work of the Election Integrity Partnership sent via the Atlassian Jira platform between any official or employee of the Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency and any member, officer, employee, or representative of any of the following:

The Election Integrity Partnership

The University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public

Stanford University’s Internet Observatory

The Center for Internet Security

The Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing & Analysis Center

The National Association of Secretaries of State

The National Association of State Election Directors

Graphika

The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Research Laboratory

Any social media company

All memoranda of understanding, guidelines, or similar records related to the Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency’s use of the Atlassian Jira platform for work related to the Election Integrity Partnership.

Based on representations from the Election Integrity Partnership (see here and here), the federal government, social media companies, the EIP, the Center for Internet Security (a non-profit organization funded partly by DHS and the Defense Department) and numerous other leftist groups communicated privately via the Atlassian software platform called Jira.

In a February 8, 2023, hearing by the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) revealed informationabout federal agencies, social media companies, nonprofits and other organizations communicating “their version of misinformation using Jira.” Luna pointed out to Yoel Roth, then-Twitter’s head of trust and safety who helped suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story:

On this chart, I want to annotate that the Department of Homeland Security, which has a following branches, cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency, also known as CISA Countering Foreign Intelligence Task Force … [were] used against the American people. The Election Partnership Institute or Election Integrity Partnership, EIP, which includes the following, Stanford Internet Observatory, University of Washington Center for Informed Public, Graphika and Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab. And potentially according to what we found on the final report by EIP, the DNC, the Center for Internet Security, CISA- a nonprofit funded by DHS, the National Association of Secretaries of State, also known as NASS and the National Association of State Election Directors, NASED.

And in this case, because there are other social media companies involved, Twitter, what do all of these groups though, have in common? And I’m going to refresh your memory. They were all communicating on a private cloud server known as Jira. Now, the screenshot behind screenshot behind me, which is an example of one of thousands shows on November 3rd, 2020, that you, Mr. Roth, a Twitter employee, were exchanging communications on Jira, a private cloud server with CISA, NASS, NASED, and Alex Stamos, who now works at Stanford and is a former security of security officer at Facebook to remove a posting. Do you now remember communicating on a private cloud server to remove a posting? Yes or no?