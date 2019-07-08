By

Math teacher loses job after defending Western Civilization

Jennifer Kabbany, The College Fix, 7/1/19



A math teacher says she has lost her job at a private school in Southern California for speaking out in defense of Western Civilization — even though she made her comments outside the classroom.

Dr. Karen Siegemund, president of the Los Angeles-based American Freedom Alliance, gave a speech in May at the group’s “Long March Through the Institutions” conference, which “explored the Left’s ongoing multi-decade takeover attempt of numerous public and private institutions to effect a radical transformation of America.”

During her speech, she said “each of us here believes in the unparalleled force for good that is Western Civilization, that is our heritage, whether we were born here or not.”

Shortly thereafter she said she was informed that her teaching contract at Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles, a private K-12 school, would not be renewed.

“It’s kind of shocking, isn’t it,” Siegemund told Mike Huckabee in a recent interview about the experience, noting she has been a teacher for almost 20 years.

“Because of my outside activities, I was told my contract would not be renewed. I praised Western Civilization, and how it’s brought the greatest good to the most number of people, and we are all its beneficiaries, including those not even from here, and that was deemed hostile,” she said.

Huckabee said he thought there might be something more to the story: “Surely you did not just get fired just because you believe in Western Civilization?”

“No, I did,” she replied.