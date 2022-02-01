Maxine Waters continues to pay daughter with campaign cash, adding up to $1.2M so far: FEC

By

Maxine Waters is scam artist. In a District where the GOP might get 20% of the vote against her, she makes sure her daughters get paid very well for doing almost nothing. She has not had a real opponent in fifty years—so her daughters are able to live well off the donations. “House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters has continued to pay her daughter with campaign cash – and has already broken the seven-figure mark. Since 2003, Karen Waters has received over $1 million in payments from her mother to her and her company, Progressive Connections, for campaign-related services.” At this point no GOP’er is going to run against her—so her family can make another killing.

By Houston Keene , Cameron Cawthorne | Fox News, 1/31/22

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters has continued to pay her daughter with campaign cash – and has already broken the seven-figure mark.

Since 2003, Karen Waters has received over $1 million in payments from her mother to her and her company, Progressive Connections, for campaign-related services.

Federal Elections Commission (FEC) data reviewed by Fox News Digital shows the payments range from the hundreds to the tens of thousands of dollars for a variety of costs, including “slate mailer management” fees, “campaign managing services,” and paying for a “band for [a] holiday event.”

The payments add up, with the data showing that the congresswoman has paid her daughter and Progressive Connections over $1.2 million since 2003.

The recurring financial windfall funneling from Waters’ campaign to her daughter’s coffers is a staple feature of the congresswoman’s career in office.

Karen Waters organized slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother’s re-election.

Slate-mailing is an uncommon practice in federal elections, where a consulting firm is hired to create a pamphlet of sorts that contains a list of candidates or policy measures, and advises voters how to cast their ballots.

Rep. Waters was reportedly the only federal politician to use a slate-mailer operation during the 2020 general election.

Other members of the Waters clan have also made off with donor cash over the course of the congresswoman’s decades-long career.

In 2004, the Los Angeles Times revealed that the Waters campaign had shelled out over $1 million to other family members over the previous eight years.