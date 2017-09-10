Maxine Waters is Paranoid and is in an Emotional Meltdown

By

Donald Trump has created a new dynamic in politics—a President that tells the truth about issues and is not afraid to call a liar, a liar. Even better he is willing to show the American public that the mainstream media acts like Pravda, not a free press. California Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters—who scammed the American public for millions to save her husbands financial institution by lying to the Treasury Deportment—by omission—is now afraid for her life. “Here is Maxine Waters’ direct quote to a Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illicit Finance on Wednesday via Pj Media: “What can we do to deal with the KKK, the white nationalists, the extremists, the alt-right?” They’re on the internet, they’re Breitbart. If you look at the YouTube, you see how much they want to kill me and others. What can we do?” The hearing was held to discuss domestic terrorists and ‘lone wolf’ attacks. Via PJ Media: Yet it is the organization she SUPPORTS—both Antifa and Black Lives Matter that have been the cause of violence in this nation—and she is not silent, she is supportive. No one wants to kill her—I believe the GOP needs to make sure she is alive, well and squawking in 2018—that is how the GOP will win—with her and San Fran Nan as the poster children of the “resistance”.

Auntie Maxine is Off Her Meds Again: The Alt-Right ‘Wants to Kill Me’

by Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 9/8/17

Mad Maxine Waters is off her meds again!

Maxine Waters (D-CA) has three main war cries. Russian collusion, Nazis/KKK and impeach 45. This time she’s claiming the alt-right wants to kill her and others. She even named Breitbart as part of the alt-right threat.

Here is Maxine Waters’ direct quote to a Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illicit Finance on Wednesday via Pj Media:

“What can we do to deal with the KKK, the white nationalists, the extremists, the alt-right?” They’re on the internet, they’re Breitbart. If you look at the YouTube, you see how much they want to kill me and others. What can we do?”

The hearing was held to discuss domestic terrorists and ‘lone wolf’ attacks. Via PJ Media:

Waters reeled off a long list of domestic terror, including the Ruby Ridge standoff in 1992, the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum shooting 2009, the Wisconsin Sikh temple shooting in 2012, the Los Angeles International Airport shooting in 2013, the Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooting in 2015, the Portland train attack this year and Charlottesville.

“Extremists radicalized by foreign terror groups are not the only terrorists with the capacity to target and kill American citizens,” Waters said. “Indeed, domestic terror attacks have become more frequent in recent years.”

As usual, Maxine Waters ignores the real threat-Islamic terrorism, which has killed thousands of Americans on American soil since 9/11. This is just another attempt by a Democrat hack to paint conservative media, white people, military veterans and gun owners as the real enemy to the United States.