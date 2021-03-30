By

Once again the radical bigot and hater, Maxine Waters, has spoken. Now she believes that the purpose of cops is to control black people. Maybe she should get her wish and get rid of all the cops in Los Angeles, as a pilot program. See what happens to the black community when cops are no longer present. “Waters said, “I believe that it stems from the history of this country. It stems from slavery when whites were absolutely in charge, and they absolutely controlled the lives of people and their families. They decided to separate families and send the boys in one direction, the girls in another the mothers to the big house. I mean, they’ve always been in charge. I think that this thinking about the need to control, the need to you know, make sure that people stay in their place, so-called, has been what has basically what has happened in America all of these years. And I think it continues in various ways. Sometimes a little bit more sophisticated ways.” She added, “The police, I think really believe and in some ways are led to believe that their greatest challenge and their greatest choir is to keep black people in their place.” The good news is that grifters can raise a lot of money running against her. The bad news is they can not win—they are only going to make a lot of money and live a great lifestyle. Too bad the millions that have been spent against her in the last two cycles did nothing to her political machine—that money could have elected several real Republicans in California.

Maxine Waters: Police Believe Their Job ‘Is to Keep Black People in Their Place’

Pam Key , Breitbart, 3/28/21

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Sunday on Spectrum News 1’s “In Focus SoCal” that police in America believe “their greatest challenge and their greatest choir is to keep black people in their place.”

Anchor Tanya McRae asked, “We again witnessed racial tensions explode in this country after the death of George Floyd. Why do you think this country has such difficulty learning from history and making real changes when it comes to violence and injustice done to black people.”

Waters said, “I believe that it stems from the history of this country. It stems from slavery when whites were absolutely in charge, and they absolutely controlled the lives of people and their families. They decided to separate families and send the boys in one direction, the girls in another the mothers to the big house. I mean, they’ve always been in charge. I think that this thinking about the need to control, the need to you know, make sure that people stay in their place, so-called, has been what has basically what has happened in America all of these years. And I think it continues in various ways. Sometimes a little bit more sophisticated ways.”

She added, “The police, I think really believe and in some ways are led to believe that their greatest challenge and their greatest choir is to keep black people in their place.”