Maxine Waters snubs Chicago’s Democrat royalty as no-show at a fundraising event that was supposed to feature her

By Thomas Lifson , American Thinker, 10/12/18

The entire Democrat establishment of Chicago was publicly humiliated last week after selling expensive ($200) tickets to a fundraiser in the grand ballroom of the Hilton Hotel downtown, only to have the “special guest,” Maxine Waters, missing in action, with no notice and no excuse. Representative Waters has titillated angry Democrats with her incitements to harass their political opponents, and her demands for impeachment of President Trump that began even before he took office.

These outbursts won her the sobriquet “Auntie Maxine.” But based on her failure to show up with no notice, one has to wonder if she isn’t turning into Ross Perot’s legendary “crazy aunt in the basement.”

The national media seem to have been completely uninterested in the Missing Persons bulletin potential in such a high profile snub. The only media account that I have found is from the Chicago City Wire on October 11.

Chicago Democrat Machine royalty converged tonight at the Chicago Hilton Grand Ballroom for a cocktail reception that was supposed to feature U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) as the “special guest.” (snip)

The event, honoring Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis, retired Illinois Supreme Court Justice Charles Freeman and Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios, was hosted by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Cook County Board President and current mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle.

The 2 hosts, Rahm Emanuel and Toni Preckwinkle, are the two monarchs of local government. But they were not the only powerhouses snubbed:

Other listed attendees on hand to see Waters included Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan (D-Chicago), State Reps. Robert Martwick (D-Chicago), Karen Yarbrough (D-Maywood), Robert Rita (D-Blue Island), Lou Lang (D-Skokie) and Mike Zalewski (D-Riverside), and State Senators Ira Silverstein (D-Chicago), Antonio Munoz (D-Chicago), Luis Arroyo (D-Chicago), Steve Landek (D-Bridgeview), Don Harmon (D-Oak Park), Laura Murphy (D-Park Ridge) and Michael Hastings (D-Orland Park).

Mike Madigan is considered the most powerful man in Illinois state politics, and has been for many years.

The honorees who were snubbed are also bigshots. Karen Lewis of the teacher’s union is a major force in politics, and outgoing Cook County Assessor Berrios is the local head of the Democratic Party.

They can all go pound sand as far as Auntie Maxine is concerned, apparently.