Maxine Waters to women: John Conyers ‘has impeccable integrity on our issues’ (as he abuses women)

Maxine Waters to women: John Conyers ‘has impeccable integrity on our issues’

by Paul Bedard, Washington Examiner, 11/21/17

Rep. John Conyers, newly facing sexual misconduct charges from former aides, was praised by fellow Rep. Maxine Waters just last month as a champion of women.

During an address to organizers of the national Women’s March in which she lashed out at “rape culture” and President Trump, she singled out the Michigan lawmaker for special attention.

“You know, there is a member of Congress who has been supportive of women for many, many, many years,” said in a keynote address to the Women’s Convention Sojourner Truth Luncheon in Detroit.

“He is quiet, he is confident, he is powerful, but he has impeccable integrity on all of our issues. Give John Conyers a big round of applause.” C-SPAN captured her comments and those of others who spoke at the event.

In her address she rallied women. “We are reclaiming our time,” said the outspoken Trump critic.

“We’re speaking to women who are single mothers, women who work two and three jobs making minimum wage or less, women who have been exploited, harassed, or taken advantage of in their personal and professional lives,” said Waters, adding:

“I just want to take time to focus on something that I think we need to focus on right now. It is very fortuitous that we are gathered here this afternoon in Detroit as we continue to recognize a record number of women who are boldly coming forward to reveal disturbing and grotesque acts of sexual harassment, assault and rape, often times at the hands of men who believed they were too rich and too powerful to ever be confronted or held accountable.”

