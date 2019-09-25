By

In four days the government shuts down because Congress REFUSES to take up a budget bill. For a year, 2-3 million American jobs have been halted, since House Democrats refuse to take to the floor a trade agreement between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico—to replace NAFTA.

Maxine Waters: We Will ‘Move Very Quickly’ on Impeaching Trump — Might Skip Congressional Recess

Pam Key, Breitbart, 9/24/19

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said House Democrats will “move very quickly” to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Maddow asked, “Can you tell us anything about the expected timeline there, either in terms of when you and your fellow chairs are expected to meet to talk together about these matters or when this overall is something that we should expect to come to fruition?”

Waters said, “Well, it’s going to move very quickly. We met today and we will be meeting perhaps tomorrow, programs the next day but it’s going to move quickly.”

Maddow said, “What do you expect the Judiciary Committee might be considering potential articles of impeachment?”

Waters said, “I don’t have that information, but I do expect that the judiciary committee is prepared to move very quickly.”

When asked if they will skip the upcoming congressional recess, Waters said, “I know that a discussion has started on that. I don’t know that it will happen, that we will not be in recess but I know that that is under discussion.”