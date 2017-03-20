May 1—MAY DAY Communist Holiday_-Chosen for Union Walkout

By

Great news—May 1, the date of the infamous Communist Holiday MAY DAY—is going to be the date of the SEIU walkout, 350,000 bribe payers on strike. Coincidence that the Communist Holiday is the date chosen? “The report by Buzzfeed News said that “350,000 service workers plan to strike on May 1, a traditional day for labor activism across the world, in the most direct attempt yet by organized labor to capture the energy from a resurgent wave of activism across the country since the election of Donald Trump.” The Service Employees International Union, which endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton for president back in 2015, will be a large component of the protest. The better news is that this will prove that 350,000 bribe payers government workers are not needed. Will anybody note the lack of work on May 1 is any different than the lack of work on April 30? Glad to see the SEIU go on strike—another reason for workers to be given the freedom to work—not the mandate to pay bribes to work for government.

Unions plan massive anti-Trump strike

By Eddie Scarry, Washington Examiner, 3/18/17

More than 300,000 workers are planning to walk out of their jobs in protest of President Trump on International Workers Day, according to a new report.

The report by Buzzfeed News said that “350,000 service workers plan to strike on May 1, a traditional day for labor activism across the world, in the most direct attempt yet by organized labor to capture the energy from a resurgent wave of activism across the country since the election of Donald Trump.”

The Service Employees International Union, which endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton for president back in 2015, will be a large component of the protest.

“We understand that there’s risk involved in that,” David Huerta, president of SEIU’s California chapter, told BuzzFeed, “but we’re willing to take that risk in order to be able to move forward in this moment, while the most marginalized are in the crosshairs of this administration.”

The report said many of the demonstrators will be protesting Trump’s policies that aim to restrict immigration, thus impacting many unionized labor fields.