McCarthy: Three Reasons Democrats Should Get Serious About Border Security

San Fran Nan today acted like a Republican. She tried to have illegal aliens arrested that were on HER property, her home. While she has no problem with MS-13 and other illegal aliens flowing cross the border, stealing welfare, education, health care, housing and other public funds, harvesting absentee ballots for the Democrats, she did not want those type of people on HER property—just yours.
- “In 2016, ICE arrested nearly 2,000 human traffickers—criminals who are involved in modern-day slavery.
- More than 15,000 Americans died from heroin overdoses in 2017—more than 40 deaths per day. Over 90 percent of that heroin is smuggled into our country across the southern border.
- According to the Department of Homeland Security, one in three immigrant women who undertake the illegal journey to our country are sexually abused.”
Pelosi supports all of this—but not on her front lawn. If it weren’t for double standards, she would have none. Oh, she also has a wall on her property to keep people out—and it works.
|
|
Profile