Cal Coast News reported this yesterday, “A little more than a year after moving into a downsized office, the San Luis Obispo Tribune is now giving up its new smaller headquarters, as The McClatchy Company has decided to make seven of its newsrooms operate remotely for the remainder of 2020.” Looks like McClatchy, publishers of the Bee in California is in deep trouble. Maybe if the paper was not a mouthpiece for the Regressive wing of the Democrat Party and actually reported the news people would buy it—and some would advertise in it. Just a thought, that a newspaper should be non biased and publish op-ed pieces from all sides. People want news and opinion, not Democrat talking points and diatribes.

McClatchy announces cost-cutting plan, asks federal bankruptcy court for fee relief

By Kevin G Hall, Modesto Bee, 4/9/20

McClatchy filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York. Kevin G. Hall [email protected]

McClatchy Co. announced a series of “highly targeted” cost-cutting actions Thursday and asked the federal bankruptcy court in New York to reduce its legal fees and trim scheduled payments to creditors.

The company said the moves, which include 90-day leaves for a number of advertising employees and cuts in executive compensation, were designed to preserve as many jobs as possible.

The cuts involved more than 4% of McClatchy’s 2,770-member workforce. No journalists were affected.

“As we consider what precise steps to take to address the financial impact of COVID-19 on our business, we have set as a priority the retention of jobs and people in all divisions,” chief executive Craig Forman said in a memo to employees. “With that, our first actions to reduce operating expenses are highly targeted.”

The company, which filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, is seeking relief from the court as it faces an increasingly complicated operating environment.

“The debtors have determined to limit expenditures that do not directly promote revenue, margin, liquidity or continuation of the debtors’ operations,” the company said in its filing to Judge Michael E. Wiles of U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York.

Calling its motion “time-sensitive and critical,” McClatchy cited lost business due to the widening COVID-19 crisis that has led lawmakers, the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve to try to funnel trillions of dollars into economic rescue plans.

McClatchy asked the judge to approve a 15 percent cut for all lawyers it must pay in the case and to reduce by 15 percent the automatic payments it had agreed to make late last month when Wiles approved $50 million debtor-in-possession financing from Encina Business Credit.

Absent modifications, the company “would likely be forced to seek more extraordinary relief in connection with these Chapter 11 cases to preserve value and liquidity,” McClatchy’s filing says.

The company asked that its motion be addressed April 29, which is the next scheduled hearing. The court is meeting via teleconference because of stay-at-home orders in New York.

If the request is approved, the company’s top creditor, Chatham Asset Management, would receive 15 percent less than agreed upon under the loan designed to help McClatchy operate during bankruptcy. The company declined to say whether Chatham had been notified in advance of the filing, and Chatham officials did not respond to requests for comment.