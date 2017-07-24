McClatchy (Bee Newspapers) Continue to Lose Circulation and Revenues

Dead tree newspapers continue to go the way of the buggy whip and black and white TV shows. The Internet provides numerous sources of information for free. Cable TV news channels provide 24/7 updated news and stories. By the time you go to your driveway for the morning paper, it is old news. Then you have the bias of the newspapers, so it not surprising the parent company of the Modesto, Fresno and Sacramento Bee is losing money and circulation. In fact, almost all newspapers are in the same boat. This is not just a Bee problem.
“In the second quarter of 2016 McClatchy reported a net loss of $14.7 million, or $1.89 per share.
The company says it had an “adjusted net loss” of $6.1 million, which excludes severance and certain other items in the second quarter of 2017, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2016.
“As we focus forward at McClatchy, the mantra of accelerating our pace and cadence is being embraced across the organization. And our changes are being well-received by customers — both long-tenured and new. In the second quarter, we moved forward by regionalizing our publisher structure, centralizing our audience department, expanding our accelerating digital marketing business, hastening our product release cycles and diligently working to close on our strategic real estate transactions.”
The world is changing—the disruptive Internet has taken its toll on the dead tree industry.
McClatchy sees a bigger quarterly loss
said, "As we focus forward at McClatchy, the mantra of accelerating our pace and cadence is being embraced across the organization. And our changes are being well-received by customers — both long-tenured and new. In the second quarter, we moved forward by regionalizing our publisher structure, centralizing our audience department, expanding our exceleratetm digital marketing business, hastening our product release cycles and diligently working to close on our strategic real estate transactions."
Central Valley Business Times, 7/21/17 http://www.centralvalleybusinesstimes.com/stories/001/?ID=32993
• Print advertising, circulation drops
• “We continue to see strong headwinds in print advertising”
Is the McClatchy Company still a newspaper publisher? Looking at where it’s getting money, one might think it’s anything but.
In its report Friday on second quarter financial performance, the Sacramento-based company says that it “grew revenue categories other than print newspaper advertising to 74.7 percent of total revenues.”
That might be indicative of where the company hopes to be going. But where it is now may not be a happy place.
McClatchy (NYSE: MNI) says it had a net loss in the second quarter of $37.4 million, or $4.91 per share.
That includes after-tax non-cash impairments totaling $28.8 million on the carrying value of the company’s interest in CareerBuilder LLC and other equity investments.
In the second quarter of 2016 McClatchy reported a net loss of $14.7 million, or $1.89 per share.
The company says it had an “adjusted net loss” of $6.1 million, which excludes severance and certain other items in the second quarter of 2017, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2016.
, said, “As we focus forward at McClatchy, the mantra of accelerating our pace and cadence is being embraced across the organization. And our changes are being well-received by customers — both long-tenured and new. In the second quarter, we moved forward by regionalizing our publisher structure, centralizing our audience department, expanding our exceleratetm digital marketing business, hastening our product release cycles and diligently working to close on our strategic real estate transactions.
“As I have mentioned before, achieving a normalized operating environment takes some time in digital transitions.
“While we continue to see strong headwinds in print advertising, we also are seeing our digital efforts in all aspects of the business moderate those headwinds,” says Craig Forman, McClatchy’s president and CEO.
“Our commitment to journalism that matters is an area of focus that is unremitting,” he says. “And reaching greater audiences with that journalism is at the core of what we do,.”
He says two measurements of success are growth in digital subscriptions and in unique visitors. Digital subscriptions grew by 13.8 percent over the same quarter last year and unique visitors grew by 14.6 percent over the same period.
“We plan to continue our digital audience growth in the second half of the year by providing relevant journalism to our readers and viewers while explaining the benefits of subscribing to our digital products,” Mr. Forman says.
In the Central Valley, McClatchy publishes the Sacramento, Modesto and Fresno Bee newspapers and the Merced Sun-Star.
