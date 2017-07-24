McClatchy (Bee Newspapers) Continue to Lose Circulation and Revenues

Dead tree newspapers continue to go the way of the buggy whip and black and white TV shows. The Internet provides numerous sources of information for free. Cable TV news channels provide 24/7 updated news and stories. By the time you go to your driveway for the morning paper, it is old news. Then you have the bias of the newspapers, so it not surprising the parent company of the Modesto, Fresno and Sacramento Bee is losing money and circulation. In fact, almost all newspapers are in the same boat. This is not just a Bee problem.

“In the second quarter of 2016 McClatchy reported a net loss of $14.7 million, or $1.89 per share.

The company says it had an “adjusted net loss” of $6.1 million, which excludes severance and certain other items in the second quarter of 2017, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2016.

“As we focus forward at McClatchy, the mantra of accelerating our pace and cadence is being embraced across the organization. And our changes are being well-received by customers — both long-tenured and new. In the second quarter, we moved forward by regionalizing our publisher structure, centralizing our audience department, expanding our accelerating digital marketing business, hastening our product release cycles and diligently working to close on our strategic real estate transactions.”

The world is changing—the disruptive Internet has taken its toll on the dead tree industry.

McClatchy sees a bigger quarterly loss

Central Valley Business Times, 7/21/17

Dear tree newspapers continue to go the way of the buggy whip and black and white TV shows. The Internet provides numerous sources of information for free. Cable TV news channels provide 24/7 updated news and stories. By the time you go to your driveway for the morning paper, it is old news. Then you have the bias of the newspapers, so it not surprising the parent company of the Modesto, Fresno and Sacramento Bee is losing money and circulation. In fact, almost all newspapers are in the same boat. This is not just a Bee problem.

“In the second quarter of 2016 McClatchy reported a net loss of $14.7 million, or $1.89 per share.

The company says it had an “adjusted net loss” of $6.1 million, which excludes severance and certain other items in the second quarter of 2017, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2016.

, said, “As we focus forward at McClatchy, the mantra of accelerating our pace and cadence is being embraced across the organization. And our changes are being well-received by customers — both long-tenured and new. In the second quarter, we moved forward by regionalizing our publisher structure, centralizing our audience department, expanding our exceleratetm digital marketing business, hastening our product release cycles and diligently working to close on our strategic real estate transactions.”

The world is changing—the disruptive Internet has taken its toll on the dead tree industry.