McClatchy—Bee Owner—Can’t pay for Pensions—Might Go Bankrupt

By

The dead tree industry in California s dying—and dying quickly. McClatchy owns the Sacramento, Modesto and Fresno Bee—read them soon, you might not be able to by the end of 2020. Just like CalPRS, the McClatchy pension system is unsustainable. So much so, they are freezing pension benefits. But it is worse. “The stock of the 162-year-old company, which publishes 30 newspapers including the Miami Herald, Charlotte Observer, Sacramento Bee and Kansas City Star, has fallen 94% in the past year. McClatchy said in November it was unable to make a required $124 million payment to the pension fund due in 2020 and might end up having to file for bankruptcy. Chief Financial Officer Elaine Lintecum said Thursday the company halted January payments to a small number of recipients of its nonqualified supplemental executive retirement plan. The move follows McClatchy’s November announcement that it was in talks with its creditors and the U.S. government’s pension insurer, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, about a bailout.”

McClatchy freezes some pension benefits

Lukas I. Alpert, Market Watch, 1/2/20

McClatchy Co., the third-largest newspaper publisher in the U.S. by circulation, has frozen pension payments to some former executives and enlisted the services of a bankruptcy-administration firm as it seeks a government takeover of its retirement plan, the company’s chief financial officer said.

The move is the latest sign of the liquidity pressure faced by a company that has struggled with debt since its $4.5 billion acquisition of Knight Ridder in 2006. That was followed by the declines felt by the newspaper industry since the 2008 financial crisis as readers and advertising dollars have moved online, where big tech platforms have dominated.

The stock of the 162-year-old company, which publishes 30 newspapers including the Miami Herald, Charlotte Observer, Sacramento Bee and Kansas City Star, has fallen 94% in the past year.

McClatchy said in November it was unable to make a required $124 million payment to the pension fund due in 2020 and might end up having to file for bankruptcy.

Chief Financial Officer Elaine Lintecum said Thursday the company halted January payments to a small number of recipients of its nonqualified supplemental executive retirement plan. The move follows McClatchy’s November announcement that it was in talks with its creditors and the U.S. government’s pension insurer, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, about a bailout.

Recipients of the frozen pension plan said they received no warning from the company that the payments would stop and when they called to inquire, they were referred to a bankruptcy-administration firm, Kurtzman Carson Consultants LLC.

“We are actively negotiating the future of our qualified pension plan and made the decision to freeze the unqualified plan” Ms. Lintecum said in an interview. “We unfortunately didn’t have time to provide advance notice to the executives who receive the nonqualified payments.”

In a news release late Thursday afternoon, the publisher said the move had no impact on its “continuing operations, or any benefits covered by McClatchy’s $1.3 billion qualified pension, whose distributions continue as before. The company has sufficient liquidity to address all of its ordinary course operational cash needs and obligations at this time.”

The publisher’s struggles come at a particularly tumultuous time for the newspaper industry. In recent months, the two largest companies by circulation, Gannett Co. and GateHouse Media, merged, while hedge fund Alden Global Capital took a majority stake in Tribune Publishing Co.

In late 2018, merger talks between McClatchy and Tribune fell apart largely due to questions about how to finance the deal given McClatchy’s substantial debt burden.

McClatchy in November said it is responsible for paying pensions to 24,000 people, and the freeze affects only a small percentage of them. The company froze the plan to new participants in 2009.

At the time of the Knight Ridder deal in 2006, McClatchy’s stock traded at $496 a share; at market close on Thursday, shares traded at 48 cents. In September, the publisher was threatened with being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange because its finances had fallen below minimum standards, but it reached an agreement in December on a plan to regain compliance.

“Newspaper revenue for the industry peaked in 2006 at $50 billion when McClatchy and Knight Ridder merged,” McClatchy Chief Executive Craig Forman said in a November video message to staff. “Since then, $35 billion in revenue has left the newspaper industry.”

In its November quarterly earnings release, the company, which is still controlled by members of the McClatchy family, reported a net loss of $304.7 million, largely due to a noncash impairment charge related to the valuation of its assets. The company has reported a net loss in nine of its previous 12 quarters.

Under the family’s ownership, McClatchy, which employs 2,800 people, has remained committed to protecting its newsrooms. Its Washington, D.C., bureau is frequently credited with breaking news, and the company’s papers have won numerous Pulitzer Prizes in recent years. In 2019, the Miami Herald broke a series of stories on how the late financier Jeffrey Epstein avoided serious charges on allegations of running an underage sex ring.

As of March, McClatchy’s 75-year-old pension fund was underfunded by $535 million, the company said in November. The publisher said it had applied to the Internal Revenue Service for a three-year waiver to its coming pension payments, but its application was denied. That led it to apply to the PBGC to assume control of the fund’s assets and its obligations.

The agency was created in 1974 to keep afloat private-sector pension funds at struggling companies. It receives no taxpayer funding. It is financed by insurance premiums paid by pension plans and money earned from investments made by the pension plans it takes over. Congress sets the premium rates and structure.