McClintock looks for a drama-free break from Trump in 2024–Leaning Toward DeSantis

This is a big story. McClintock is leaning toward Gov. DeSantis for President and Cong. Doug LaMalfa is undecided. The CRP convention had lots of Trump supporters. But at the end of the day, many were also looking to the future and liked Gov. DeSantis.

McClintock going for DeSantis is going to give more conservatives the support they need to say DeSantis is real and they will support him. It is still very early, but sides are being taken.

McClintock looks for a drama-free break from Trump in 2024

The Elk Grove Republican and conservative luminary is taking his support to a different GOP contender for President.

BYDANIEL GLIGICH, The Sun, 3/13/23

A longtime California Congressman is beginning to publicly support a presidential candidate.

Rep. Tom McClintock (R–Elk Grove) is endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former president Donald Trump.

The backstory: McClintock first signaled his support for DeSantis last November shortly after the midterm elections on an appearance on KMJ with Fresno City Councilman Garry Bredefeld.

DeSantis, who has been long-rumored to run, appears closer to making it official as he traveled to Iowa last week.

The Florida Governor swung through California a couple weeks ago in Orange County to promote his new book.

What they’re saying: When asked by the San Francisco Chronicle during the California Republican Party convention over the weekend, McClintock stayed steady with his support from last November.

“I’m leaning towards DeSantis,” McClintock said. “He offers all of Donald Trump’s policies without the drama.”

What we’re watching: It appears that McClintock is the first California Congressional representative to break from Trump and endorse DeSantis, although more could soon follow.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R–Richvale) declined to endorse a candidate during the event, telling the publication that he is undecided after backing Trump in the previous two cycles.