McClintock Opponent Wants Hamas and Hezbollah to Have “Stake” in Future of Middle East

Congressman Tom McClintock, of the 4th District has been a strong supporter of Israel and an opponent of terrorist organizations, like Hamas and Hezbollah. His opponent, Jessica Morse, is an admirer of the terrorist organizations and actually believes they are heroes—creating jobs, giving food and assistance to the victims of the totalitarian/terrorist governments—controlled by Hamas and Hezbollah. She said this in a recent interview: “Jessica: Yeah, they’re very well-funded, they know how to fund raise and they have budget spreadsheets, you know, ISIS is on Excel, and they are sort of this morphed version of Saddam’s military because we didn’t give them a stake in the new Iraq, they found people that would give them a stake in a future. I mean, not that I’m sympathizing with them at all, but we created this Frankenstein. Interviewer: You can see the logic, of why they did what they did?

Jessica: yeah

Interviewer: and we demonize these groups, Hezbollah, we paint them one “dimensionally”, but we forget that there very much populists in Lebanon in the sense that they do good things for the community, they build highways, they gain popularity and so we see it one way, it’s hard to convince a nation that their the bad guys. Jessica: oh, absolutely, a lot of these groups that use foreign aid tactics, they use micro credit, they offer people jobs, they offer people security, so they come in as a stabilizing influence in the communities, and this is a model were seeing used over and over again. The concept that they have a micro lending branch in Hezbollah, or Hamas, sorry, is astounding to me, Interviewer: its sophisticated, and they know how to use the internet to recruit and ah I don’t know how were going to remedy the situation, I’ve said on the air a few times as far as Israel’s concerned, I feel strongly that Palestine needs to have an independent state, but Israel is surrounded by a sea of hatred and when Castro dies we ought to move all the Cubans in Florida back to Cuba and turn Florida into Israel, and move all the Israelis there. They have their relatives there and they’ll turn into an economic powerhouse. Nobodies listening to me on that. Jessica: I know it’s always ironic to me, Ethiopia actually volunteered to be Israel.”

McClintock Opponent Wants Hamas and Hezbollah to Have “Stake” in Future of Middle East

Stephen Frank, Editorial California Political News and Views, 8/21/18

As my good friend Jon Fleishman likes to say, “You can’t make this stuff up.”

We know the Democrat Party has moved to the lunatic Left—socialist policy, open borders, preference for law breakers over innocent American citizens. The Democrats love high taxes, an even higher cost of living and demand government control every aspect of our lives. The latest craziness from the Sacramento Democrats: They want government to determine the drink of choice of children if they go to a fast food joint—parents not allowed to make the decision for their children.

But, Jessica Morse, the Progressive—left of Bernie Sanders—candidate against McClintock—shows why the Democrat Party may be on the verge of collapse. Morse is a promoter of terrorist organizations and sees them as heroes. In her own words:

“Jessica: Yeah, there very well-funded, they know how to fund raise and they have budget spreadsheets, you know, ISIS is on Excel, and they are sort of this morphed version of Saddam’s military because we didn’t give them a stake in the new Iraq, they found people that would give them a stake in a future. I mean, not that I’m sympathizing with them at all, but we created this Frankenstein.

While claiming not to sympathize with them, she wants these terrorist organizations to have a stake in the future of the Middle East. Why would any civilized person want those that kill gays, subjugate women, and kill Jews and Christians, to have a part of any government? That is how far the Democrats have gone. Candidates like Morse do not want to destroy terrorists, they want to assimilate them into polite, civil society.

This race between McClintock and Morse is not about Republican vs. Democrat. It is about sanity, a civil society and support or opposition to terrorism. Seriously, can we afford to have a member of Congress that accommodates terrorists? Can we have a political party that wants to give terrorists a role in government, any government?

I’ve attached the section of the interview of the podcast (mp3) and also added the link to the entire podcast for you:

https://www.kx935.com/podcasts/laguna-talks-with-true-crime-novelist-jessica-morse/

She is not convinced Hamas and Hezbollah are the bad guys, “, it’s hard to convince a nation that their bad guys.” At a time when we are fighting terrorists, protecting our own lives, can we afford an office holder that does not immediately see terrorists as bad?

Years ago a racist, Tom Metzger, won the Republican nomination to Congress from a District in San Diego. The Republican Party joined with the Democrats to defeat him in the General Election. That election was not about a Republican or Democrat, it was about ending racism.

This race between McClintock and Morse is no longer about Republican and Democrat—it is about American values, principles and public safety. I would hope the Democrats in the 4th District will do what the Republicans did in the San Diego District years ago, and vote based on what is best of America, not just a political Party.