Great news for illegal aliens arrested in California. Thanks to the Democrats in Sacramento and the McFarland Planning Commission, these folks who broke our immigration law, who not be housed before deportation in California—they will be moved to Texas, Arizona—and possibly even North Dakota—hope they like snow. At the same time the city is going to lose good paying jobs, millions in direct and in direct taxes—which will cause the city, one of the poorest in the State, to try to raise sales taxes—while the schools suffer. “Many speakers who claimed to be from McFarland said the two facilities would negatively impact their community. “For weeks of work on the ground, knocking on doors, McFarland people speaking to schools, speaking with their representatives, talking about how this will impact the residents of McFarland, it was all the work that was done by various organizations and community members,” American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California policy advocate Rosa Lopez said after the meeting.” I bet there is plenty of areas of North Dakota where land can be secured, tents erected and food brought in. The families of these illegal aliens will find a very different United States.

McFarland Planning Commission nixes ICE plans to open two immigrant detention centers

By SAM MORGEN, Bakersfield.com, 2/18/20

In a stunning turn of events, two proposals that would have led to the opening of two immigrant detention facilities in McFarland failed to pass the city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday.

GEO Group Inc., which operates the Mesa Verde ICE Detention Center in Bakersfield, had submitted applications to change the conditional use permits for the Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility and the Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility to allow for the internment of federal immigration detainees.

Both 700-bed facilities, which were operated by GEO, had previously held state inmates. GEO had hoped to continue using both detention centers, but the McFarland Planning Commission blocked a path forward Tuesday night.

In two 2-2 votes, GEO’s request failed to find a majority, resulting in the proposals failing.

The potential swing vote, Commissioner Lettie Blanchard, was absent. Commissioners Jose Hernandez and Marco Martinez voted in favor while Rudy Nuñez and Ricardo Cano voted against.

Cano explained his vote by saying “we’re a tight community.”

Nuñez said he wanted to do what was right for the community in light of the recent state law banning private prisons within California.

GEO officials who attended the meeting did not react to the tie votes, sitting in the front row of the McFarland Veterans Community Center with stony expressions. They quickly left.

A large group of protesters who attended the meeting, but were forced to stand outside, erupted in cheers following both votes.

For immigrant rights activists, the vote represented an important victory after weeks of organizing community members. The meeting lasted around four hours, with 56 people signing up to make public comments.

Outside the meeting, a crowd of around 200 gathered to oppose GEO. Men, women and children wore white shirts declaring “no ice” and held signs, mostly in Spanish, against the expansion of immigrant detention capabilities.

Many speakers who claimed to be from McFarland said the two facilities would negatively impact their community.

“For weeks of work on the ground, knocking on doors, McFarland people speaking to schools, speaking with their representatives, talking about how this will impact the residents of McFarland, it was all the work that was done by various organizations and community members,” American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California policy advocate Rosa Lopez said after the meeting.

As she spoke, the nearby crowd roared in a gleeful celebration.

GEO could appeal the Planning Commission’s decision.

The company has signed two 15-year contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain immigrants in McFarland. The McFarland Planning Commission must sign off on the permit changes before the plan can move forward.

This was the second of two planned meetings to be held on the subject. At the first meeting held last month, commissioners only received public comment.

The proposed permit changes have been met with controversy. Multiple immigrants-rights organizations have raised questions over the legal procedures used by the Planning Commission, going so far as to say the city has not followed state law.

Recently, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center and Freedom for Immigrants sent a joint letter to the city, threatening legal action if the city did not abide by the state’s Dignity Not Detention Act, which was signed into law in 2017 as Senate Bill 29.

The law requires municipalities to hold two public hearings and wait 180 days after notice has been posted before issuing permits that would allow for the detention of immigrants.

The two organizations said in a letter to the city that McFarland officials failed to provide the permit application and related documents to the public, and have not waited 180 days before acting on the proposals, putting the city in violation of state law. A similar letter was sent to Adelanto, where GEO is pushing another permit change.

“SB 29 was drafted with the purpose of stopping for-profit corporations from entering into deals with cities and counties, thereby putting an end to the rampant growth of for-profit immigration jails in our state,” Grisel Ruiz, attorney for Immigrant Legal Resource Center, said in a statement. “The cities of McFarland and Adelanto are proving exactly why this bill was necessary; our city governments must put the needs of their communities first, and that means choosing people over profits.”

The ACLU also sent a letter to McFarland, pointing out its own issues with the city’s handling of the applications.

McFarland officials did not comment on the Dignity Not Detention Act on Tuesday. At the meeting, commissioners did not address the city’s legal standing.

Several GEO supporters made their voices heard Tuesday.

Jaremy Calueg, an employee of GEO’s Adelanto facility, said he and his coworkers traveled to McFarland to counter what they described as a negative public image of the private prison company in the media.

“I think the view of GEO to the public is pretty false,” he said. “I’m a first-generation Filipino American, a lot of my coworkers are first generation. And there are people from other countries that I work with.”

He went on to say that he had observed good conditions in the Adelanto ICE facility, going so far as to claim detainees had access to Xbox video games and soccer fields.

GEO officials stressed at the meeting the jobs that would be provided if commissioners approved the permit.

The company said 348 jobs would be lost if the two facilities closed, along with $1.5 million in utility fees and $500,000 in property taxes.

With the Planning Commission’s decision on Tuesday, the city faces an unknown future.