McNamee: 10 Step Fix for Immigration Reform

We hear about Pelosi crying over the children of illegal aliens not being put in jail with their parents—while she has no problem with the abortion of babies—mostly of color, in the United States. Huckabee Sanders is thrown out of a restaurant because she works for the President. Your tax dollars are going to National Public Radio to pay for a reporter that denounced Stephen Miller, aide to President Trump, for EATING at a Mexican restaurant. The Left has come apart at the seams—we are in the midst of a emotional and mental breakdown of these folks that still do not understand that laws must be followed. They prefer the days Of Obama, where anything gores—as long as it hurt America and American families. We really need solution. Dr. Kevin McNamee has provided some common sense answers—let’s start a discussion. What do you think of his solutions—what would you add?

10 Step Fix for Immigration Reform

Dr. Kevin McNamee, California Political News and Views, 6/25/18

Securing America’s Future Act of 2018 (H.R.4760) was tabled June 21, 2018 when it fell short of passing by 19 votes in the House of Representatives and move onto the Senate. Even with an amendment which brought 2 more “yea” votes, it fell short and was ultimately tabled.

Because of President Trump, immigration reform has never been so close and very possible. This is an opportunity which may not present itself again depending the November election outcome.

Not only democrats oppose the bill’s immigration reform but also big business voices such as the Wall Street Journal, Kock Brothers, Business Round Table and US Chamber of Commerce. Many of these organization members are chief executive officers who represent leading U.S. companies and not the average American and small business owners who are 65% of the US economy and biggest job creators.

A solution for DACA, a major stumbling block for passage, was included in this bill which would allow those who qualified for DACA under the 2012 standards could apply for a six-year, indefinitely renewable legal status. During this time, DACA recipients can able to apply for the merit-based visa program without going to their home countries first. This is a big compromise to overcome Democrats objection to immigration reform.

The following is a 10 Step Fix for Immigration Reform. It includes a DACA compromise to bring Democrats onboard and support. If you consider these to be worth of consideration, email or mail it to your Congressional Representative and Senator. Let Congress know there is a solution for illegal immigration if he has the bold foresight to implement this compromise plan which addresses DACA and securing our border.



10 Steps Fix for Immigration Reform

E-Verify – Require all employers use E-Verify when hiring an employee. (Stops 45% of illegal immigration)

Border Wall – Build a secure border fence along the US Mexico Border with agents to patrol effectively and monitor those entering and exiting the country. Use manned patrols, cameras, drones and sonar for tunnel detection. (Stops 55% of illegal immigration)

One Parent is a US Citizen – One parent must be a US citizen for a child born in the United States to receive citizenship. (Stop Maternity Tourist Citizenship).

National Identification Card – Biometric National Identification Card which is tamper proof, using finger print, facial and iris recognition to verify the holder to be in the country legally and work eligible. It is identification for employment eligibility and proof of citizenship. (Note: Other countries use such a work identification card plus it reduced identity theft.)

Legal Immigration Based on Economic Need – Legal immigration should be based on US economic need and not family ties. Use a similar point system in Canada as a model.

Merit Based Legal Immigration – Eliminate family ties as the reason for immigration. Citizenship should be merit based and economic need. (See Australia’s immigration system as a model.)

Lower the Annual Legal Immigration Levels – The number of legal immigrants admitted to the United States should be lowered to its previous level of 500,000 per year.

Lottery System – Eliminate the random selection of the Lottery Immigration method. Citizenship is an honor earned by the applicant, not gambling or a game of chance like state’s LOTTO drawing. Immigration is not a Las Vegas game of chance.

H2-C Guest Worker Program – Expand the guest worker program to fulfill the agriculture need. Note that automation is eliminating the need for farm workers.

Sanctuary City/State Denied Federal Funds – If a city or state refuses to obey federal immigration law, all federal funding is withdrawn.

In consideration of these 10 points, offer DACA citizenship with the following conditions:

Pathway for citizenship applies to those DACA children showing proof they were brought into the country prior to 2012 when President Obama began the DACA

The DACA parent cannot become a US citizen through the DACA child – no chain migration.

Parents of DACA children may remain in the United States until the youngest child is 18 years of age. Upon the youngest child’s 18th birthday, the parents must return to their country of origin. If the parent wishes to become a US citizen, application begins there.

Any child born after Immigration Reform retains the parents citizenship and must return to the country of origin with the parent.

Dr. Kevin McNamee’s is a candidate for the Thousand Oaks City Council. His mission is returning government to its purpose our founding fathers designed.