McNamee: Colin Kaepernick Condemns Fourth of July as Celebration of White Supremacy

By

The Commissioner of the NFL is begging teams to hire Colin Kaepernick as a quarter back. Would you spend good money to see a play who hates the founding of our nation, the Constitution and thinks EVERY white person—including the mother and father than brought him up—are racists—because they are white? Colin, if white, could have been a KKK member—even a Grand Wizard like Democrat Senator Robert Byrd! “Colin, you are the beneficiary of that struggle. You benefited from that through your adoption by white parents who loved and raised you. Your athletic scholarship to receive a University of Nevada education, lucrative pro football career and endorsements from Nike.

The “racist” event is part of our struggle as a nation in the formation of the greatest country in history.



America is no longer an experiment but can be called a success. You are the product and beneficiary of many white men and women’s struggle to right a wrong.



Celebrate that struggle to form a more perfect union. Put your energies towards fixing what needs fixed in the Black community. “



Racism is a sickness—and the NFL and Colin have adopted it as a religion. I refuse to support the church of Racism—the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick Condemns Fourth of July as Celebration of White Supremacy

by Dr Kevin McNamee, Exclusive to the California Political News and View, 7/7/20



The birth of the United States was an experiment where all men (and women) are created equal and the government receives its authority from the people and not from a monarch was truly revolutionary in its day.



So revolutionary that other countries have studied our form of government, emulated it and still exist today in other countries. The French Revolution was due to the people of France’s desire for such a government.



That government created called the United States of America gave us the Constitution which defined the relationship between the federal government and the state’s role in our lives. States rights versus federal rights.



Colin, the issue of slavery was part of the discussion at the Constitutional Convention. Those amendments for removal of slavery were dropped from the original version out of the reality that the United States would dissolve by losing the southern states which relied on slave labor to keep its large plantations profitable.



The founders knew our country would have to address this later which gave us the civil war. The bloodiest war in our nation’s history. Only 4% of the southern plantation owners owned slaves yet we were driven to this tragic event, Civil War, and it’s subsequent outcome which freed the slaves.



The 13th, 14th and 15th amendments solidified the rights and freedoms of freed slaves but it took Union troops to occupy southern state capitals and city governments so former slaves as newly elected REPUBLICAN legislators could conduct business.



Our history has a rich heritage of righting that which is wrong. It is evident in our legislative history.



Colin, you are the beneficiary of that struggle. You benefited from that through your adoption by white parents who loved and raised you. Your athletic scholarship to receive a University of Nevada education, lucrative pro football career and endorsements from Nike.

The “racist” event is part of our struggle as a nation in the formation of the greatest country in history.



America is no longer an experiment but can be called a success. You are the product and beneficiary of many white men and women’s struggle to right a wrong.



Celebrate that struggle to form a more perfect union. Put your energies towards fixing what needs fixed in the Black community.



One third of Blacks are middle class earners. They did it through hard work and self determination. It was not given to them. They earned it. They were not and will not be victims.



Asians come to America, to join our family, with nothing in their pocket but within one generation their children are attending top tier universities and are enjoying the fruits of hard work, a culture of education in the home, respect for their mother and father, commitment to family.



Colin, be a spokesman for the Black community by encouraging change in behavior in the Black community. Behavior which has been proven to work.



Reference:

https://dailycaller.com/2020/07/04/colin-kaepernick-4th-july-independence-day-white-supremacy/?fbclid=IwAR3w5d9F4SxRbG8pE2_8lKBO4rI6l6g9vxx1J26EqgBUARDMpYmSiBKx9D0