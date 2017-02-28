McNamee: Could Your Child Be Taken Away for Eating Pop Tarts?

By

State Senator Richard Pan is a Democrat, before he is a parent. He is an authoritarian that believes you are only a sperm or egg donor, children, he thinks, belong to the State. Under SB 18, if you home school your child, the State of California, when it decides that homeschooling is NOT appropriate, can and will take your child from you—but YOU will continue to pay for the kidnapping. Think your child can have a hamburger or hot dog? Pan would have the State of California kidnap your child. SB 18 will be used to scare families out of California. Homeschool your child and the State kidnaps the kid? Of course you will escape to a FREE State, like Arizona or Nevada—or Texas. “But the devil is in the details. Questions one should ask – What research-based studies will be used? What standards will be established and by whom? What metric will be used for these standards and how will these be monitored and evaluated for compliance by the State on a case-by-case basis? Who will enforce these standards and what penalties or fines will be imposed on parents who are not to the State’s standard?” SB 18 is really about forcing the middle class out of California—it is not about what is god for children, but to get responsible parents to flee the State. This leaves behind the rich, with good lawyers, the poor who do not care and the illegal aliens. This Third World State will be embedded in granite should SB 18 pass.

Could Your Child Be Taken Away for Eating Pop Tarts?



By Dr. Kevin McNamee, 2/28/17



There is a place in Minnesota, out there on the edge of the prairie, called Lake Wobegon, where all the women are strong, all the men are good looking, and all the children are above average. So goes the closing words of Garrison Keillor’s monolog for his weekly radio show Prairie Home Companion. For an hour or two, his audience is transported to a simpler time where neighbors talked and the day’s toughest decision is if one should drive into town and have breakfast at the Chatterbox Café. If life was that simple.

Unfortunately, because we live in California, we can’t live at Lake Wobegon or any resemblance of such an idyllic town. We have been saddled with the Sacramento legislature who continues to disrupt our lives by serving us ample helpings of wacky laws, smothered in good intentions and garnished with social engineering.

The latest example is Senate Bill 18 called the Bill of Rights for Children and Youth in California, sponsored by Richard Pan. On the title’s face, it sounds reasonable. Who would not vote for children and youth having rights not in the Constitution? The bill, if it becomes law, declares that all children and youth have the inherent rights to the following:

The right to parents, guardians, or caregivers who act in their best interest. The right to form healthy attachments with adults responsible for their care and well-being. The right to live in a safe and healthy environment. The right to social and emotional well-being. The right to opportunities to attain optimal cognitive, physical, and social development. The right to appropriate, quality education and life skills leading to self-sufficiency in adulthood. The right to appropriate, quality health care.

The legislative intent is “to establish a comprehensive framework that governs the rights of all children and youth in California, outlines the research-based essential needs of California’s children, and establishes standards relating to the health, safety, well-being, early childhood and educational opportunities, and familial supports necessary for all children to succeed.”[i]

But the devil is in the details. Questions one should ask – What research-based studies will be used? What standards will be established and by whom? What metric will be used for these standards and how will these be monitored and evaluated for compliance by the State on a case-by-case basis? Who will enforce these standards and what penalties or fines will be imposed on parents who are not to the State’s standard?

Education: Many parents have embraced home schooling, where parents choose to educate their children at home instead of sending them to a traditional public or private school.[ii] By 1993, home schooling has become legal in all 50 states.[iii] From 2003 to 2012, the number of American children 5 through 17 years old who were home schooled rose by 61.8 percent.[iv] Success of home schooling is reflected in the high school graduation rates where 66.7% of homeschooled students graduate, compared to 57.5% of traditionally educated students.[v] Colleges and universities embrace homeschooled students, recognizing that they are often better prepared than their brick-and-mortar schooled peers.[vi]

By all measures, home schooling compared to brick-and-mortor schools, is a success built on the freedom a parent has to teach their child skills to survive and thrive in our society. But what happens to California’s 6.8 million home schooled children[vii] when a research-based study establishes a standard that is in conflict with the parent’s values and curriculum? Does the State come in and remove the children using SB18 and the long arm of Child Protective Services (CPS)?

Healthcare: A 2004 article in Paediatr Child Health provided physician guidelines when deciding health choices for children. It states that, “…parents usually have the legal and moral authority to act as surrogates for their children or adolescents, this is not always the case. For instance, parents might not be appropriate decision makers for a child or adolescent…”[viii]

If SB18 becomes law, the State is given ultimate authority to decide healthcare decisions for the child. What happens when a parent takes their child to a doctor who recommends a course of therapy but the parent declines and selects other treatment options? Is the doctor obligated under SB18 to report this to CPS similar to the legal obligation to report unusual bruising or burns as potential child abuse?

When parents and physicians disagree about a child’s treatment, CPS can contacted. CPS can take the child from the home and terminate parental authority. The term “medical kidnaping.” has been used in these interventions. It can be done without a court order and with the assistance of local police.

The parents of an Amish girl in Ohio stopped her chemo therapy, however an Ohio court overturned a previous judge’s ruling and awarded custody of the girl to the hospital’s nurse/attorney and continue the chemo. The hospital claimed the child’s life was in danger if she did not continue with it. The child’s parents reported she was doing better without chemo and that chemo was actually killing her. An assertion was made that the child was part of a study for an experimental drugs. Discontinuing the treatment therapy could cause the hospital to lose substantial funding for ending the drug trial too soon.[ix]

SB 18 on the surface sounds very attractive but thinking it through, it becomes clear that it will be difficult to implement, difficult to evaluate all cases fairly and apply the same standard. It impose the will of the State and increase its reach into families by usurping parents decisions over their children and interfere with the parent-child relationship.

Garrison Keillor said, “If the government can round up someone and never be required to explain why, then it’s no longer the United States of America as you and I always understood it. Our enemies have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They have made us become like them.”[x] He is a very wise man.

Dr. Kevin McNamee, a 2018 candidate for the Thousand Oaks City Council, is a 20 year resident of Thousand Oaks and business owner for over 28 years. As a member of the Thousand Oaks Rotary, he volunteers his acupuncture and chiropractic clinical services at the Westminster Free Clinic to many of the city’s illegal immigrant and under-served population. Dr. McNamee’s Anti-Drug presentations in the middle and high schools have helped change student attitudes about illegal drug use and abuse. He is a part-time instructor at Ventura College in the Water Science Department. www.CaliforniaHealthInstitute.com

[i]. https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180SB18

[ii]. http://www.parents.com/kids/education/home-schooling/what-is-homeschooling/

[iii]. https://www.hslda.org/docs/nche/000010/PoliticsOfSurvival.asp

[iv]. http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/1773000-homeschooled-children-618-10-years

[v]. www.onlinecollege.org/2011/09/13/15-key-facts-about-homeschooled-kids-in-college/

[vi]. www.onlinecollege.org/2012/06/11/the-homeschoolers-guide-to-getting-into-college/

[vii]. http://a2zhomeschooling.com/thoughts_opinions_home_school/numbers_homeschooled_students/

[viii]. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2720471/

Treatment decisions regarding infants, children and adolescents Paediatr Child Health. 2004 Feb; 9(2): 99–103.

[ix]. http://healthimpactnews.com/2013/ohio-amish-girl-escapes-with-parents-from-forced-chemotherapy-father-claims-she-was-on-experimental-drugs-without-consent/

[x]. Keillor, Garrison, “Congress’s Shameful Retreat from American Values,” The Chicago Tribune, Oct. 4, 2006 http://www.notable-quotes.com/k/keillor_garrison.html#zfF2uMsQv4mffqhD.99