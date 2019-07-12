McNamee: Let No Good Deed Go Unpunished

By

With all the negative reports on TV and in the media, the hate, the bigotry, the violence in the community, it is important that we remember basic humanity. This is a story about a situation, in real life, that a friend reports on. This is a great lesson for all of us. Life is about living, where we live and how we handle it. I would hope I would do the same as he did.

Let No Good Deed Go Unpunished

Dr. Kevin McNamee, California Political News and Views, 7/13/19



While eating lunch, I noticed a homeless man enter the restaurant and view the buffet options at the counter. He walked away and sat in the corner of the restaurant. A patron walked up to the homeless man and offered to buy him lunch which he accepted.



I felt this was a great way to ensure the money spent on the homeless man went to him and for its intended purpose.



While the patron was paying for the meal, I walked up and introduced myself and said that what he just did was a very kind act to help the homeless man. As we shook hands, I gave him the money placed in my palm. He paused when he realized this. I told him that I wish to help to pay for the homeless man’s lunch as well. The patron thanked me as I walked out the door.



As I walked back to the office, I remembered the good feeling when helping another person. Wish I could do more to help the homeless man become self reliant and feel the pride of a good days work and walk home with a paycheck in his pocket to spend as he wished.



As I passed under a telephone pole, I felt on my head a splash and wet. I looked up to see perched on the telephone pole a pigeon who gave me a gift. I was told once that it is good luck to have this happen. Sure did not feel that way at the time.



Wish I had a few more moments to enjoy the restaurant encounter but life had other plans.



Time to get cleaned up before patients come in for the second half of the day.



First take-a-way is let no good deed go unpunished. The second take-a-way is that pigeon has great aim.

