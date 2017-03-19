McNamee: Let Sheriff Geoff Dean Do His Job

By

Should the Sheriff of Ventura County, or your County, obey the oath of office taken to uphold the local, State and Federal laws? If SB 54 by State Senator Kevin Leon (his real name) passes and your police chief or sheriff turns over an illegal alien to ICE, it is the sheriff or Police Chief that is in trouble, NOT the criminals from foreign countries. “Absent illegal immigrants, over crowed prisons and jails would not have forced Proposition 57 to allow early release of “non-violent” inmates to reduce over crowding causing a 10% spike in state crime.[i] K to 12 classroom size would be one-third smaller allowing more intimate instruction at less cost because education is primarily funded by state and local tax revenues.” Crime is spiking, schools do not have enough money for teachers, the system is collapsing—and the Guv is about to approve SB 54 to protect illegal aliens—and stop law enforcement from enforcing the law, to protect honest citizens and residents. Ventura County Sheriff Dean and the 57 other Sheriffs need to obey the law—do their job.

Let Sheriff Geoff Dean Do His Job

Dr. Kevin McNamee, California Political News and Views, 3/20/17

Proponents of California’s Sanctuary State (Senate Bill 54) would force law enforcement to not cooperate with federal immigration officers and place city’s federal funding in jeopardy. An option President Trump may exercise.

Birth of the Sanctuary City began in 1979 when LA City Councilman Mike Wu, pushed through its passage which compelled LAPD Chief Darryl Gates to implement Special Order 40.

The intent was to encourage illegal immigrants to come forward and be witnesses and encourage victims to work with law enforcement, a position held by Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean.[ii] However, benefits of this policy are not supported by data or studies. Santa Paula Police Chief Stave McLean said, “Most people who immigrate illegally try not to draw the attention of law enforcement.”1

What has Sanctuary City Status accomplished for Los Angeles?

The L.A. County Sheriff reported in 2000 that 23% of inmates in county jails were deportable.

A confidential California Department of Justice study reported in 1995 that 60 percent of the 20,000-strong 18th Street Gang in southern California is illegal; police officers say the proportion is actually much greater. The bloody gang collaborates with the Mexican Mafia, the dominant force in California prisons, on complex drug-distribution schemes, extortion, and drive-by assassinations.

Absent illegal immigrants, over crowed prisons and jails would not have forced Proposition 57 to allow early release of “non-violent” inmates to reduce over crowding causing a 10% spike in state crime.[iii] K to 12 classroom size would be one-third smaller allowing more intimate instruction at less cost because education is primarily funded by state and local tax revenues.

City Council should opt-out of the Sanctuary State movement and make clear that the contracted Ventura County Sheriff’s Department will actively communicate with federal immigration officers.

Dr. Kevin McNamee, a 2018 candidate for the Thousand Oaks City Council, is a 20 year resident of Thousand Oaks and business owner for over 28 years. As a member of the Thousand Oaks Rotary, he volunteers his acupuncture and chiropractic clinical services at the Westminster Free Clinic to many of the city’s illegal immigrant and under-served population. His practice specializes in Asian and herbal medicine, blended with chiropractic and traditional Western diagnostics and treatment protocols. In addition to his practice, Dr. McNamee provides pain prevention services the Los Angeles Police Department Air Support Division. Dr. McNamee’s Anti-Drug presentations for middle and high school students have helped change attitudes about illegal drug use and abuse. He is also a part-time instructor at Ventura College in the Water Science Department.

www.CaliforniaHealthInstitute.com

