McNamee: Marijuana – Washington Policy Makers Have It Wrong Again

Marijuana – Washington Policy Makers Have It Wrong Again

Dr. Kevin McNamee, Exclusive to California Political News and Views, 1/10/18

Marijuana state legislation has made it more available to our youth allowing this drug to capture their hearts and minds during a critical time for brain and life-skill development. No longer do teens get their pleasure from getting good grades, learning a skill, helping others, hitting a baseball, reading a book. They get their “feel good” from the blissful state marijuana gives them. It has taken away their search for purpose in life and ability to become successful using their God given talents.

State’s medial and recreational marijuana legalization is a reflection of how Washington policy makers continue to get it wrong and showing a lack of leadership and direction.

Currently, marijuana is classified incorrectly as a Schedule 1 drug by the FDA meaning no therapeutic benefit similar to heroine, PCP, crystal meth, and LSD.

Studies show marijuana has two therapeutic qualities.

A) The Cannabiodiol (CBD) which is non-toxic, non-narcotic. Studies suggest it may help with treatment of epilepsy, sleep/behavior disorders, adverse chemotherapy effects, dystonias, neuropathic pain, etc.

B) Studies show the narcotic effects to marijuana will result in motor deficits in the abuser. Use of 4 or more joints per week for a decade or more had reduction in mental test performance. Long term users were impaired 70% of the time with decision making tests.

Some Adverse Effects of Marijuana:

Lungs – cancer possibility, chronic bronchitis, infections. Heart – increased heart attack risk and death Liver – progressive liver fibrosis in Hepatitis C patients Reproduction – suppressed ability to become pregnant with testicular atrophy, abnormal sperm motility and impaired embryo implantation and development. Brain – reduced IQ, interference with new learning and memory. Cognitive impairment. Changes to the brain structure. Addiction – primes the brain for addiction with 1 in 6 becoming addicted if use starts in childhood. Gateway Drug – Likely a gateway drug because of high THC potency. It is not the 6% THC levels of the 1960’s. It is now in the low 30% levels. Psycho-social – Increased anxiety disorders. Increased risk of depression and suicide. Psychosis.

Solution: Re-classify marijuana as a Schedule 3 FDA drug which A) requires a physicians prescription, B) monitoring by medical boards like other prescriptions, C) allows for its dispensing through licensed pharmacies, D) regulated by state pharmacy boards and FDA.

This change to an FDA Schedule 3 drug

Eliminates the organized crime influence, control and corruption currently found in the market place. Patients who need the narcotic effect of marijuana can obtain it by prescription. Reduces children’s access to the drug and its life-long adverse effects. Allows the non-narcotic, pain control quality of cannabiodiol to be available over the counter.