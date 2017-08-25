McNamee: No wait, It gets worse City of Thousand Oaks Pensions and Budget

By

By Dr. Kevin McNamee, Thousand Oaks Acorn, 8/25/17

The 2016 council meeting ended on a bleak note. The city’s $187 million budget ended $4 million in the red. We were told tough budget decisions were on the horizon.

No wait, it gets worse. Previous budget deferred $18 million in street repairs. Patchwork and slurry seal are not working. The 2017-18 budget needs to include street repairs. Translation, the city ended 2016 with a $22 million deficit.

No wait, it gets worse. City budget staff’s April “brain-storming session” announced salaries of our very appreciated police officers are out-pacing the city revenue but these salaries are negotiated at the county level. The city has no salary control but is obligated to pay the county bill.

No wait, it gets worse. City pension projections for 2023 will rise to 17% of the total cost of the city’s salaries and benefits. As of June 2015, city’s pension is underfunded at 76.9% due to CalPERS poor investment returns. Translation, more taxpayer revenue to fill pension shortfall and less for city services.1

No wait, it gets worse. The city council approved a 2.57% salary increase for 10 department heads plus city manager and city attorney. Taxpayer contribution to health-insurance plans and executives’ monthly car allowance are increasing. Employees and executives have potential merit-based raises range from 1.5 to 3.5 percent.2

These budget challenges are not unique and are strangling all our nation’s cities, big and small.

Triple A bond rated Simi Valley, realized it can’t afford its pension debt. Annual payments to CalPERS is expected to double from $11 million to $22 million by 2022-23. Its sworn police officers and personnel agreed to forgo a salary increase for the next four years.3

Port Hueneme’s public safety consumes 45 percent of its general operating revenue. Without changes, the general fund reserve will be fully depleted in a few years. It’s Police Officers’ Association solution is to spend the city’s reserve and “eliminate virtually all recreation programs.”4

Using neighboring city salary comparison justifies such salary increases and fuels a race to the top. City employee salaries should be based on work value and competitive market rates. Private sector wages have been stagnant yet government sector wages continue to rise. If one wants to make half the money of a government employee, go work in the private sector.

Dr. Kevin McNamee, a 2018 candidate for the Thousand Oaks City Council, is a 20 year resident of Thousand Oaks and business owner for over 28 years. He is an instructor at Ventura College in the Water Science Department. As a member of the Thousand Oaks Rotary, he volunteers his acupuncture and chiropractic clinical services at the Westminster Free Clinic to many of the city’s illegal immigrant and under-served population. His practice specializes in acupuncture, chiropractic, Asian and herbal medicine, blended with traditional Western diagnostics and treatment protocols. In addition to his practice, Dr. McNamee provides pain prevention services to organizations like the Los Angeles Police Department. Dr. McNamee’s Anti-Drug presentations for middle and high school students have helped change student attitudes about illegal drug use and abuse.

References

